PSG Vs Bayern Will Be The First UCL Final Contested Between League Champions Since 1998

With a scintillating victory over Lyon, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have sealed the spot in the Champions League final 2020. The Bavarians, in their quest to clinch their sixth European title, will come up against Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with the Parc des Princes outfit looking to get their hands on their first European silverware.

PSG vs Bayern: First Champions League final between league champions since 1998

As PSG and Bayern Munich gear up for the Champions League final, the clash comes up with a unique fact. The PSG vs Bayern Munich will be the first Champions League final since 1998 that will be contested between league champions. The 1998 Champions League final was played between LaLiga champions Real Madrid and Serie A champions Juventus with Los Blancos winning the game 4-1.

🤩🤩🤩 Who will win the 2020 #UCLfinal❓ pic.twitter.com/4sTJ7s8QFR — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 19, 2020

This time around, Bayern Munich clinched the Bundesliga title for the eighth season in a row, ahead of arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund. On the other hand, PSG were crowned the Ligue 1 champions pre-maturely after the authorities decided to halt all sporting activities in France amid the raging number of coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the Champions League final 2020 will be played in the absence of the fans, again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Champions League 2019-20: Lyon vs Bayern Munich highlights

Bayern Munich defeated Lyon 3-0 as they continue their scintillating campaign. Serge Gnabry broke the deadlock from a thunderous strike from the edge of the box in the 18th minute, followed by a close-range finish from the Germany international. Robert Lewandowski also headed home in the final minutes of the game to make it 3-0 for the Bavarians. He has now racked up 15 goals in the Champions League 2019-20 season, equalling Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo's tally.

Champions League 2019-20: PSG vs RB Leipzig highlights

PSG routed RB Leipzig 3-0 with Angel di Maria emerging as the standout performer of the night. The former Real Madrid winger netted once while also bagging two assists to seal a spot in the final. Besides, Marquinhos and Juan Bernat Velasco also scored for Thomas Tuchel. PSG have the opportunity to clinch their first-ever European silverware, with the game slated to be played on Sunday (Monday according to IST).

