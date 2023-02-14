PSG Vs Bayern Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Champions League Match In India, UK & US?

Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi starer Paris Saint Germain will take on Bayern Munich in their upcoming clash of the UEFA Champions League. Mbappe has recovered from his hamstring injury and shall play in the first leg match of the last 16 against Bayern. Mbappe got injured during PSG's Ligue 1 match against Montpellier which they won by 3-1.

Mbappe participated in both PSG's training sessions both on Sunday and Monday but didn't return to the team as predicted earlier. Lionel Messi is also uncertain to play the match as he just returned to the PSG training session following his own injury.

Paris Saint Germain coach Christophie Galtier spoke on Mbappe's presence before the match, "Surprised, yes. But we also know Kylian's ability to recover faster than some. He has done everything possible to make himself available for this match. He has just trained the day before the match, his return after the session was good. We'll see tomorrow morning how he feels."

“I'll make the wisest decision. The first person I'll listen to will be Kylian. He won't be on the bench to make up the numbers", Galtier added.

When and Where PSG vs Bayern Munich match will be played?

The Round of 16 clash of the UEFA Champions League between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germaine will start at 08:00 pm GMT at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

