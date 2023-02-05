Will Lionel Messi Renew Contract With Paris Saint Germain? PSG Director Gives Huge Update

Paris Saint Germain director Luis Campos revealed the club is in talks with Lionel Messi over the possibility of agreeing to a new deal. Messi put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the French side as financial difficulties forced Barcelona to part ways with their most decorated player in the club. The French giant also has a one-year extension clause in his contract.

Lionel Messi has been in a happy place following his World Cup triumph with Argentina. The 35-year-old led his team to their third World Cup title as he has now completed his trophy cabinet. Messi's potential return to Barcelona has always been the subject of severe interest but PSG director Luis Campos revealed the club is in a dialogue with the Argentine superstar regarding a new deal. “We are in talks with Leo Messi as we want to extend his contract.

“I’d like to keep him in this project. We are talking now to achieve this goal and continue to have Messi with us”

Messi has been in good form as he has been involved in 29 goal contributions in 24 matches for PSG this season. With Kylian Mbappe unavailable for three weeks, Messi will lead the contingent when they host Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League.

Campos said, “Losing Kylian, of course it’s hard. However, then I then saw him working out in the morning so as to recuperate as fast as possible. That is the personality of a winner, of someone very special. He is already the best striker in the world."

Campos also revealed his halftime conversations with the former Barcelona forward during PSG's 3-1 win over Montpellier. “At half-time I said to him ‘Leo it is imperative you drag the others with you’. He replied: ‘keep calm’ and he produced an exceptional second-half.”