PSG Vs Bayern: Unrest In French Capital As Neymar And Co. Suffer Defeat In UCL Final

For the second game running, Paris Saint-Germain fans defied COVID-19 guidelines in Paris as a reported 5,000 fans gathered out Parc des Princes, celebrating their team's first-ever appearance in a Champions League final. However, unlike the semi-final's victory chants, fan celebrations were dealt a major blow on Sunday as PSG lost to Bayern 0-1, ironically due to a goal from former PSG youth star Kingsley Coman.

PSG fans create havoc in Paris

Things soon went sour in Paris as disappointed fans vented their frustrations by causing unrest in the city. Images from after the match started flooding social media where enraged fans can be seen vandalising vehicles and government property. Pictures of thrashed vehicles and damaged dustbins started making the rounds on the internet as fans rallied along the streets. This, unsurprisingly, led to a scuffle between the police and some section of the fans outside PSG's home stadium.

Officers were reportedly forced to use tear gas on youngsters who were themselves armed with fireworks and flares. Several videos showed police vans being pelted by the fans.

The white, civilized, christian, liberal, sacular, French people, ruining Paris after PSG's loss in the Champions League final pic.twitter.com/QPYdtcOYIz — Abdelbarr Muhammad Haroun (@AbdelbarrM) August 24, 2020

Some hooliganism & vandalism now occurring in pockets across Paris as PSG fans don’t know where to turn. pic.twitter.com/cUBcImKN41 — KT 🍥 (@kttwpk1927) August 24, 2020

PSG vs Bayern Munich highlights

Meanwhile, in Lisbon, PSG suffered a tough loss to Bayern Munich. Despite starting the game with confidence, the Parisians found them chasing shadows for much of the second half. Bayern controlled the tie right from the start of the second period to the final whistle. Kingsley Coman made Bayern's dominance count after he directed his header past the outstretched arms of Keylor Navas into the far post. Joshua Kimmich did well to find the Frenchman in space for a simple header.

Man from Paris, who played for Paris, whose father supports Paris, scores goal that stops Paris winning a first ever European Cup. Which was invented in Paris. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) August 23, 2020

The 59th-minute goal only compounded PSG's misery as they failed to match the Bundesliga giants' energy in the middle of the park, at times appearing lost with the ball in possession. The French champions did carve out a couple of chances but failed to beat Manuel Neuer, who was outstanding between the sticks.

This is Bayern's sixth Champions League trophy, which also secured the second treble season in their history. The last time Bayern won a treble was back in 2012/13 when legendary coach Jupp Heynckes led the formidable Bavarians.

(Image Credits: Champions League Tter Handle)