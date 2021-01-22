PSG Vs Montpellier Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Ligue 1 Live

Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Siant-Germain (PSG) will host Michel Der Zakarian's Montpellier at the Parc des Princes on Friday, January 22. The Ligue 1 Matchday 21 game between PSG and Montpellier is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM local time (Saturday, January 23 at 1:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the PSG vs Montpellier team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the game.

PSG vs Montpellier match preview

PSG will be hoping to cement their place at the top of the Ligue 1 table when they face Montpellier on Friday. The defending Ligue 1 champions are currently joint-top in the league with Lille after 20 games. Just days after witnessing his PSG team triumph in the Trophee des Champions for his first-ever piece of silverware, Mauricio Pochettino contracted coronavirus and was forced to miss the game against Angers. PSG emerged with a 1-0 away win but were far from their fluent best.

The last training session before welcoming Montpellier 🏡#PSGMHSC pic.twitter.com/v9AmL8RhQL — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 21, 2021

Despite a relatively shaky season overall, PSG are now unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions and can stretch their winning streak to four games this week. The Parisians also boast the best attack and defence in the league.

On the other hand, Montpellier have struggled this season and find themselves 11th in the Ligue 1 standings. Michel Der Zakarian's side is drifting further and further away from the European competition spots after their winless run stretched to six matches following a 3-2 defeat to Monaco on home turf last weekend.

PSG vs Montpellier team news, injuries and suspensions

For PSG, Thilo Kehrer and Colin Dagba are ruled out due to COVID-19. Layvin Kurzawa suffered a calf problem against Angers but is likely to feature on Saturday.

For the visitors, Jordan Ferri is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Teji Savanier is expected to start in midfield alongside Florent Mollet.

PSG vs Montpellier prediction

PSG seem to have found their rhythm after an early-season blip and look on course to claim the win against an out-of-sorts Montpellier. Our prediction for the game is 3-0 win for the hosts.

Ligue 1 live: How to watch PSG vs Montpellier live?

In India, there will be no live stream or telecast of the game. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the USA, the PSG vs Montpellier live stream will be available on FuboTV.

Image Credits - PSG, Montpellier Instagram