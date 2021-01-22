Man United Transfer News: Solskjaer Eyes Four Players In 2021 After Impressive PL Stint

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United have risen from the ashes as they have gone on to display scintillating performances in their last few games. The Red Devils have managed to climb atop the Premier League standings. And Ole Gunnar Solsjaer is keen on further strengthening his side. The Norwegian tactician, the architect behind Man United's recent rise in the Premier League, has identified four players the club will sign during the ongoing calendar year.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho negotiations might resume in summer of 2021

Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish transfer to Man United on cards

Man United have been linked with Jadon Sancho for long. Although a deal fell by the wayside last summer, the club's interest hasn't subsided a bit, according to Manchester Evening News. The Old Trafford outfit has been provided with a significant boost as Borussia Dortmund now look to trade-off the player on a relatively lesser price than previously demanded.

#mufc are looking to sign four new players in 2021 [MEN] — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) January 21, 2021

Apart from the Jadon Sancho transfer, Man United have been keeping a close tab on Jack Grealish. Man United legend Bryan Robson has expressed his obeisance to the England midfielder, stating he wouldn't mind seeing the terrific player don the red shirt next summer. But Man United might have to shell out £100 million to seal the Jack Grealish transfer.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Jesse Lingard wanted by Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte

Will Haaland join Man United next summer?

Erling Haaland was close to joining Man United last summer, but a deal fell through in the end. The Borussia Dortmund striker is still on the Premier League outfit's radar. Speaking on the same, his father Alf-Inge, in interaction with Sport1, has lauded the club's success. The striker has a £66.6 million release clause which comes into effect in June 2022.

Man United are also looking at young players and have emerged as the favourites to sign Palmeiras forward Gabriel Veron. Apart from the Red Devils, Manchester City and Barcelona were also interested in the youngster. With eight goals and an equal number of assists to his credit, he is considered a brilliant prospect in Brazil and might come at a cheap price, with the Brazilian club willing to settle for £17 million.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Maguire’s pre-game ‘chat’ with Grealish sends fans into frenzy

Solskjaer stats for Man United: Manager has 56.67% win rate

With three defeats in 12 games, Man United lead the Premier League standings and Solskjaer's stats are nothing short of impressive. He has managed to rake up 56.67% win rate across all competitions with Man United, his best stats across clubs he has been at the helm with. The Old Trafford outfit has a two-point lead over Man City. Interestingly, Pep Guardiola's men have a game yet to be played.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Transfer Latest: Man United And Dortmund Feel Transfer Will Be Completed Soon?

Image courtesy: Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish Twitter