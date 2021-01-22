Kevin De Bruyne Injury Update: Man City Star Could Miss Liverpool Game With Hamstring Tear

Manchester City are set to miss the services of star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgium international limped out during City's match against Aston Villa. Despite De Bruyne’s injury in the second half, City went on to register a comfortable 2-0 win on Wednesday. The win against Villa saw Manchester City top the Premier League temporarily as they were later displaced from the top by local rivals Manchester United.

Also Read Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal Tally Refuted By Czech FA, Claims Josef Bican Still Ahead

Kevin De Bruyne injury update: De Bruyne hamstring injury keeps him sidelined

After limping off in the second half of the game, Kevin De Bruyne is now sidelined for four weeks following a heavy blow to his hamstring. Starting the game against Aston Villa, things were going well for City in the first half. However, De Bruyne felt some pain in the second half of the match and was soon replaced by Gabriel Jesus on the pitch. The medical staff at Man City assessed De Bruyne’s injury and revealed how the player is likely to remain out of action for around two-three weeks. However, they have not ruled out the possibility of seeing the Belgium player remain sidelined for a slightly longer duration.

Also Read Liverpool Concede First Defeat At Anfield In The Premier League After 1,369 Days: WATCH

Kevin De Bruyne return: When will KDB be back?

De Bruyne has been one of the most influential players for Manchester City in recent times. The Belgium midfielder has scored three goals and provided 10 assists in the Premier League this season and has been extremely inflicted for Pep Guardiola's side. Man City head coach Pep Guardiola commented on De Bruyne's injury sharing that Kevin put his hand on his leg, suggesting he might have the feeling of something wrong in his muscular part of the leg.

Given how important Kevin De Bruyne is to Man City, the Premier League giants will not feel the need to risk bringing the Belgian back on the pitch as soon as possible. The club will not take any steps towards hampering De Bruyne's rehabilitation and will not play the Belgian until he has fully recovered.

Also Read Man United Target Dayot Upamecano On Bayern's Radar, Leipzig Star Could Cost €42.5m

Man City fixtures

The Belgium international will likely not be in the squad for City’s FA Cup tie against Cheltenham. Kevin De Bruyne will likely miss around three to four Premier League matches with Manchester City set to play West Brom, Sheffield United, and Burnley next. Pep Guardiola will be sweating over his fitness concerns and will look to have his star midfielder fit and ready for City’s trip to Anfield as they take on Liverpool at the start of February. Later on, City face a difficult run of fixtures as the Manchester side plays London based giants Tottenham and Arsenal next in the PL league.

Also Read Will Paul Pogba-Solskjaer Rekindle Decent Relationship With Recent Displays On The Field?