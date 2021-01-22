PSG Vs MOT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Ligue 1 Match Preview

Paris Saint-Germain welcome Montpellier in their Ligue 1- Matchday 21 clash on Friday. The Ligue 1 clash will be played at the Parc des Princes on January 22 and is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 AM (Saturday, January 23 ) according to IST. Let’s have a look at the PSG vs MOT Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other match details.

Paris Saint-Germain endured a difficult start to the 2020/21 season but have managed to turn things around. Former boss Thomas Tuchel was sacked following a run of poor performances with Mauricio Pochettino replacing him at the helm. Currently, the hosts are top of Ligue 1 managing 13 wins, three draws, and four losses from 20 matches. With 42 points against their name, PSG will start into the match following a narrow 1-0 win against Angers last Saturday. Mauricio Pochettino's men will see this match as an opportunity to cement their position at the top of Ligue 1.

Montpellier’s away record in the login Ligue 1 season is a great positive for the touring team this season. They have managed to win four away matches while losing only two out of the eight games they have played away this season. Banking on the same along with a poor home record, Montpellier sit 11th on the Ligue 1 table winning just eight matches this season. Accumulating 28 points from 20 games, the visitors are winless in their last six outings and will be aiming to break into the top 10 with a win against the league leaders on Friday.

PSG vs MOT Playing 11

Paris Saint-Germain - Navas, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Florenzi, Bakker, Gueye, Paredes, Verratti, Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar

Montpellier- Omlin, Congre, Ristic, Sambia, Cozza, Mendes, Le Tallec, Mollet, Chotard, Laborde, Mavididi

PSG vs MOT Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- J. Navas

Defenders- A. Florenzi, D. Congre, Marquinhos, P. Mendes

Midfielders- F. Mollet, M. Verratti, D. Le Tallec

Strikers- S. Mavididi, Neymar, K. Mbappe

PSG vs MOT Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- K. Mbappe or S.Mavididi

Vice-Captain- Neymar or F. Mollet

PSG vs MOT Match Prediction

Despite Montpellier's fantastic away record, Paris Saint-Germain will see the match as an easy one and look to walk away with three points as the end result of this match.

Prediction- Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Montpellier

Note: The above PSG vs MOT Dream11 prediction, PSG vs MOT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PSG vs MOT Dream11 Team and PSG vs MOT playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.