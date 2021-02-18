PSG Will Demand €200m For Kylian Mbappe If He Doesn't Extend His Contract: Report

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe struck a hat-trick against Barcelona to offer a glimpse of what lies ahead when he reaches his prime. With the treble of goals, he became the first player to score a hat-trick against the Camp Nou outfit in the knockout stage of the European club competition. Despite his thrilling form for PSG, the rumours have failed to die down. He has been linked with a move away from PSG, with the club now adamant on demanding €200 million if he demands an exit.

Mbappe to Real Madrid on the cards?

Ever since his move to PSG, Mbappe has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid. The player is considered a huge admirer of Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane and is keen on playing under the French legend. In what could be seen as an attempt to pressure the Parisians, he is yet to agree to extend his contract.

Mbappe's contract expires in the summer of 2022. Thus, the defending Ligue 1 champions will have to sell him out next summer to avoid letting him leave for free in 2022 if a renewal is not agreed upon. PSG would be at a massive loss if the Frenchman was to leave as a free agent, citing the fact that they paid €180 million to sign him from Monaco in 2017.

Kylian Mbappe transfer value estimated at €200m by PSG

Despite scoring a hat-trick against Barcelona on Tuesday, Mbappe has his heart set on a new challenge. PSG are well aware that his interest lies elsewhere. Hence, the club has decided to put a price tag, estimated at €200 million for any prospective club to sign him, according to Le Parisien.

Any club that wishes to rope in the 22-year-old forward will have to factor in his hefty wages, which could rise up to €30 million a year. As reports link Mbappe to Real Madrid, it is pertinent to note that Los Blancos held back and spent absolutely nothing in the previous summer. This move has been touted as an attempt to ensure financial viability to sign Mbappe next summer.

Mbappe stats: Frenchman becomes third-highest goalscorer in PSG history

⚽️ @KMbappe tonight becomes the 3️⃣rd highest scorer in the history of Paris Saint-Germain! ❤️💙🤩 pic.twitter.com/ilvrfShLmw — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 16, 2021

With the hat-trick, Mbappe has become the third-highest goalscorer in the history of the defending Ligue 1 champions. He has now racked up 111 goals for the Parc des Princes outfit, only next to Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. This season, he has netted 21 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions, while also racking up nine assists to his credit.

Image courtesy: PSG Twitter