PSG Transfer News: Ligue 1 Giants Could Swoop In For Sergio Ramos And Lionel Messi

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly plotting a surprising move to bring Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi to the French capital in the summer of 2021. The two LaLiga stars will see their respective deals with Real Madrid and Barcelona expire in the summer and PSG, under newly-appointed manager Mauricio Pochettino are heavily linked with signing the two veterans. Messi and Ramos are now open to negotiating moves away from the Spanish top division after having entered the final six months of their respective contracts.

PSG transfer news: Sergio Ramos transfer rumours intensify as defender enters final six months of Real Madrid contract

According to reports from El Chiringuito, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has already spoken to club president Florentino Perez over a potential move away from the Spanish capital once his current contract with 13-time European champions expires. The 34-year-old centre-back reportedly has 'no intention' of extending his stay at Madrid.

In fact, sources claim that Ramos has also informed Madrid of PSG's interest and their plans to sign him, as well as Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, in the summer. The French heavyweights are in need of an experienced centre-back after having seen Thiago Silva join Chelsea in the summer. Reports claim that PSG view Ramos as an ideal replacement for the Brazilian.

Sergio Ramos to Florentino Pérez: “Someone from PSG has told me that they are going to create a great team with me and [Lionel] Messi.” [@jpedrerol] pic.twitter.com/LZhX7OfP3m — TheRMadridTV (@TheRMadridTV) January 5, 2021

Lionel Messi transfer news: PSG keen on Barcelona captain to reunite with Neymar

According to reports from L'Equipe, PSG are also closely monitoring Lionel Messi's situation at the Camp Nou. The Argentine is tipped to leave the Camp Nou when his contract expires in the summer of 2021 and is heavily linked with a move to Man City. However, PSG are planning to swoop in for Messi as well in a bid to see the six-time Ballon d'Or winner reunite with his former teammate, Neymar.

✍️ As per @elchiringuitotv, PSG are interested in signing both Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos.



Imagine getting these two on free transfers this summer! 👀 pic.twitter.com/hpSgd2gzqF — MansionBet (@MansionBet) January 5, 2021

Messi has previously claimed that he wanted Barcelona to re-sign Neymar in order to win the Champions League. Neymar and Messi will come face-to-face in the UCL Round of 16 next month when Barcelona welcome PSG at the Camp Nou.

Messi and Ramos have played against each other on numerous occasions and also had some fascinating battles over the years, but the duo could end up playing together at PSG next season, for free. However, PSG are one of the few clubs in Europe that can afford to pay Ramos and Messi's hefty wages.

Fans could potentially see Ramos and Messi link up with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria, making PSG more than capable of winning their first Champions League.

Image Credits - Leo Messi, Sergio Ramos Instagram