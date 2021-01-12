PSG Transfer News: Pochettino Makes Paul Pogba Top Target, Man United Demand £75 MILLION?

Ever since Mauricio Pochettino's appointment at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), transfer talks appear to have received a major boost, Several players, particularly from the Premier League have been linked with the Parc des Princes outfit. Joining the list is Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been time and again rumoured of being keen on an exit next summer. Pochettino is said to be a huge admirer of the France international.

PSG transfer news: Pochettino transfer list includes Pogba

Pochettino is prepping up for the summer transfer window and is keen on bolstering his side in an attempt to clinch the Champions League, a dream unfulfilled last season. And the Argentine tactician has identified Pogba as his number one target next summer.

The manager wants to strengthen his side's midfield and believes the Man United midfielder could be the ideal man for the job. Apart from the Frenchman, PSG have also been linked with the likes of Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, both of whom enjoyed successful spells under Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur but have since suffered.

Real Madrid a deterrent amid Pogba to PSG link-ups?

According to a report by the Daily Express, Man United are aware of the interest for Pogba from the defending Ligue 1 champions. And the Premier League outfit have already figured out a price for PSG to sign their prized asset. The Old Trafford outfit will reportedly demand £75 million for the 27-year-old.

But PSG will have to battle it out with LaLiga giants Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane is a huge admirer of his French compatriot. A move was close to a conclusion in the summer of 2019, only for president Florentino Perez to veto the Pogba transfer, citing the hefty fees demanded by Man United.

Man United transfer news: Mino Raiola confesses Pogba struggle at Old Trafford

Pogba has struggled at Old Trafford, more so over the past couple of seasons. His agent Mino Raiola, in a recent interview, had confessed that his client was unhappy at Man United. "He can't manage to express himself like he wants to and like people expect him to. He needs to change his team, he needs a change of scenery."

Image courtesy: Paul Pogba Twitter