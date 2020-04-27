Christian Pulisic Provides FREE Meals For Hospital Workers In Hometown Pennsylvania

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic provided Mexican food for hospital workers battling the coronavirus in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Christian Pulisic will continue to donate food and deliver at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center every Saturday for a whole month. The Chelsea forward was eager to show his gratitude for the coronavirus fighters amid the crisis in the USA and opted to donate free food.

ALSO READ: Italy Allows Sports Teams To Resume Training From May 18, Lockdown To Be Lifted In Phases

Christian Pulisic donation for coronavirus combatants

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus crisis that has struck the USA, Christian Pulisic donation of Mexican food was pleasing for the hospital workers in a rather doom and gloom scenario. The USMNT star was desperate to lend a helping hand for the NHS coronavirus workers and provided them with burritos from fast-food chain Chipotle. Images of the Chrisitan Pulisic donation were uploaded on his Instagram and Twitter profile.

ALSO READ: Arsenal Players Set To Return To Individual Training Sessions At London Colney: Reports

Christian Pulisic donation of meals every Saturday

The free meals for the coronavirus workers will be delivered to the hospital every Saturday for an entire month. Incidentally, the Chelsea attacker is providing the food for workers in the same hospital that he was born at, labelling the combatants as 'Superheros'. Here is the confirmation of the Christian Pulisic donation along with a special message for the medical workers.

Christian Pulisic donation message on Instagram:

ALSO READ: Bundesliga Return: Gladbach To Have €19 Cardboard Cut-outs Of Fans In The Stands

Christian Pulisic donation message on Twitter:

To show my gratitude to the Superheroes in my hometown, Hershey, PA - myself and @Chipotletweets will be sending meals every Saturday (starting yesterday) for the next month to all the brave men & women fighting COVID - 19 at @PennStHershey ...... More below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qUzwZVq57D — Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) April 26, 2020

Christian Pulisic at Chelsea: Coronavirus UK update

The 21-year-old American forward signed for Chelsea in January 2019 from Borussia Dortmund and spent the remainder of the season with the Bundesliga club on loan. Pulisic suffered a slow and sporadic start to life at Stamford Bridge following his reported £57.6 million transfer to England but displayed some glimpses of the form before the coronavirus outbreak halted football in the English top-flight, netting six times for the Blues. According to Worldometer, the total number of fatalities in the UK has reached up to 20,732 with 131,764 active cases.

ALSO READ: Premier League Season To Resume In A 'few Weeks’ With Games Behind Closed Doors: Report