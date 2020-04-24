Bundesliga Return: Gladbach To Have €19 Cardboard Cut-outs Of Fans In The Stands

The Bundesliga officials have confirmed that the German top flight is ready to resume on May 9, if the government gives them the green light. However, it is likely the Bundesliga return will be staged behind closed doors in order to contain the outbreak of coronavirus in Germany, which has seen more than 148,000 infected and killed over 5,000 people in the country. Amidst the current situation regarding the Bundesliga return, Borussia Monchengladbach have asked fans to produce cardboard cut-outs which will be placed in their respective seats during the game.

Bundesliga behind closed doors: Gladbach fans cardboard cut-outs to be placed in the stadium after Bundesliga return

Borussia Monchengladbach enjoyed a high-flying season under manager Marco Rose in the league and were fourth before the league was suspended due to the escalating coronavirus pandemic in Germany. A Bundesliga return has not been greeted well amongst the Borussia Monchengladbach fans, who will unable to attend games at the Borussia Park due to the Bundesliga's behind closed doors policy. However, according to The Athletic, Tte Borrusia Monchengladbach hierarchy has come up with a creative way to make up for the empty seats in the stands and will place Gladbach fans cardboard cut-outs with the help of a local printing company.

The cost is feasible with each cutout costing only €19 ($21) and will be placed in their respective seats, a move supported by the players.

Borussia Mönchengladbach filling their stadium with cardboard cut-outs for foreseeable future. Fans pay I think €19 and in they go. Ingenious, clever, funny and grim too. pic.twitter.com/lRYQKXLMim — Ewan MacKenna (@EwanMacKenna) April 17, 2020

Bundesliga return: Fanprojekt Moenchengladbach won't make profits from selling Gladbach fans cardboard cut-outs

In an online statement on Wednesday, Fanprojekt Moenchengladbach (FPMG) said that this is the first move at bringing life back at the stadium even if Borussia Monchengladbach fans cannot attend the games. The cut-outs would be made of weather-proof plastic and Borussia Monchengladbach fans can take home their 'doppelganger' as a reminder of these curious times. Borussia Monchengladbach hosted their last fixture to date on March 11, when they beat local rivals Cologne in the first Bundesliga game ever to be held behind closed doors.

