Raheem Sterling Close To Signing £100 Million Deal To Become The Face Of Puma

England international Raheem Sterling has established himself as one of the stars in world football at Man City under the tutelage of manager Pep Guardiola. The former Liverpool star could reportedly sign a new deal with sportswear giants Puma after his current deal with Nike expires in June. Raheem Sterling's manager Pep Guardiola and teammates Sergio Aguero, Oleksandr Zinchenko and David Silva are already tied to the brand.

Raheem Sterling Puma deal: Man City star could sign £100m deal to become the face of Puma

According to Sky Sports, Man City star Raheem Sterling is unlikely to sign an extension with Nike after his current contract expires. Sterling's current contract expires on June 30 and Puma are touted as favourites to get his signature. Nike and Air Jordan were in talks with English international for a contract renewal that could have seen him join the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James at the top end of Nike’s ambassador portfolio. However, Puma, who are the official kit sponsors for Man City are pursuing a £100 million deal to get the former Liverpool star on board.

Should the Sterling Puma deal happen, the England international could become the face of the brand and work alongside Jay-Z, with the American rapper acting as Puma's creative director, on the brand's range of sportswear. Man City manager Pep Guardiola signed a deal last year, while Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Oleksandr Zinchenko also have agreements with Puma.

Raheem Sterling Puma deal: Raheem Sterling Man City contract

Raheem Sterling signed for Man City from rivals Liverpool in 2016 for a reported £49 million fee and has established himself as one of the Premier League's best players since his move. Sterling has lifted two league titles in his time at the Etihad and was instrumental in helping Man City lift the domestic treble last season. This season, Raheem Sterling has scored 20 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions while he laid on seven assists before the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic. Raheem Sterling has won 56 caps for England, having made his debut in 2012, and has scored 12 goals for the Three Lions.

