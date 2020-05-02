Man United, Arsenal To Lose £100m If 2020-21 Season Played Behind Closed Doors: Report

The coronavirus pandemic continues to have massive implications of the football season and reports suggest that the 2020/2021 Premier League could also be affected. The outbreak of coronavirus in the UK has seen the Premier League suspended and the latest Premier League meeting on Friday discussed the possibility of hosting the Premier League behind closed doors for the entirety of next season until there is a vaccine available for Covid-19. The decision to host the Premier League behind closed doors could have a huge financial bearing on the Premier League, especially giants Man United and Arsenal who rake in a huge amount in ticket sales.

Premier League return: Premier League behind closed doors mooted; Man United, Arsenal could lose more than £100 million

One top-flight official has told Sportsmail that they cannot see fans being permitted into stadiums until there is a vaccine available for Covid-19. Fearing that the production and subsequent availability of a vaccine could stretch well into 2021, some clubs including Man United and Arsenal are starting to evaluate the implications of matches without supporters for the next 12 months. Both Man United and Arsenal are the highest earners in the league through ticket sales, with Man United's Old Trafford being the largest capacity stadium in the league, while the Emirates is known of their expensive ticket pricing. Both Premier League clubs could lose up to £110million and £100 million per season respectively according to the Daily Mail.

Premier League return: 'Big Six' warns curtailment of current season could set a precedent

In the Premier League meeting on Friday, the 'Big Six' warned the rest of the top flight that voting to decrease the current season on health grounds could set a pattern which would lead to the 2020/21 campaign also being scrapped. The Premier League will hold another meeting next Friday that could end in a vote as to whether the Premier League season is played out at neutral venues. Matches behind closed doors are also being considered, but with the coronavirus situation in the UK, it seems unlikely for now.

