Rakitic Reveals He Was Never Close Friends With Messi Or Suarez At Barcelona

Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has surprisingly revealed that Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were not his close friends during his six-year stint in Barcelona. Earlier this summer, the 32-year-old returned to his former club Sevilla and in recent discussions has admitted he was never close friends with either Messi or Suarez.

Rakitic opens up on situation with Messi and Suarez at Barcelona

Rakitic recently left Barcelona and also played his last game for national side Croatia. Speaking to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, he made a huge revelation about his chemistry with Messi and Suarez. “My relationship with them was never one of my close friends. I believe that's hard in a group of 23 or 24 players. My closest friends were Andres Iniesta, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin-Prince Boateng and Junior Firpo last season."

However, the Croat had only praise for the two icons of Barcelona - Messi and Suarez. "I respect them both. They were my team-mates for six years and are very important players. I've always got on incredibly well and have the utmost respect for them." Despite not being the closest in the group, Rakitic mentioned that they still keep in touch.

(1/2) It is with great emotion that I made the decision to announce my international retirement. It was a huge honor to have had the chance to represent my country, Croatia, at the international level and in the most prestigious competitions. @HNS_CFF #IvanRakitic pic.twitter.com/6fAl5qJpPZ — Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) September 21, 2020

Returning to the club where he spent four productive seasons between 2011 and 2014, the midfielder will hope to put great performances and is fully focused now that he has also announced his retirement from international football. "Saying goodbye to the national team is the most difficult decision of my career, but I felt that it was the moment when I had to break through and make that decision," Rakitic announced in a statement that he has enjoyed every game he played for this country and that the 2018 World Cup will be an unforgettable campaign for him.

Rakitic's new club Sevilla are set to start the 2020-21 season with a UEFA Super Cup game against Bayern Munich and will then play Cadiz in their first domestic fixture. Rakitic will return to the Camp Nou when Sevilla take on Barcelona on October 4. Rakitic won 16 major trophies at Barcelona, including four La Liga titles and the Champions League.

Rakitic transfer: Croat returns to Sevilla

Sevilla re-signed Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona for an initial fee of €1.5 million ahead of the new season. The move will see the 32-year-old head back to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium where he plied his trade before moving to the Camp Nou.

Image credits: AP