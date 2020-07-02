Is Eden Hazard Injured? Why Is Eden Hazard Not In Real Madrid's LaLiga Squad Vs Getafe?

Real Madrid have six crucial games left in the league to claim their first LaLiga trophy in three years. They are currently one point ahead of second-placed Barcelona with a game in hand. Real Madrid face Getafe in their Matchday 33 clash and Los Blancos have announced their 24-men squad for the home clash. However, Eden Hazard is, surprisingly, missing from the list with the long-drawn question arising once again - Is Eden Hazard injured?

Why is Hazard not in Real Madrid squad? Is Eden Hazard injured?

The former Chelsea winger recovered from his injury before the LaLiga restart and has been more than productive for Los Blancos since the restart. However, the question remains, why is Hazard not in Real Madrid squad? Is Eden Hazard injured? However, reports in Spain have claimed that Hazard is not injured, but is merely being rested since the 29-year-old's game time is being regulated, courtesy of him making a comeback from injury only recently.

Why is Hazard not in Real Madrid squad: Is Eden Hazard injured?

Hazard no está lesionado ni ha recaído. Es por precaución. — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) July 1, 2020

Real Madrid news: Is Eden Hazard injured?

Eden Hazard has started 4 out of 5 games for Real Madrid since the restart. Real Madrid have managed to win all the games since top-flight football returned in Spain and have cemented the top spot in the LaLiga table heading into the game against Getafe. As for Barcelona, they have strumbled to three draws in six games in the same period. Real Madrid's next opposition, Getafe, are currently on the sixth spot in the LaLiga table. However, the good news for Real Madrid fans remains that Eden Hazard is fully fit for now and they can expect their €100 million summer signing to be back in the squad for their next clash, which will see them face Athletic Bilbao.

Zinedine Zidane on Eden Hazard injury

In the pre-match interview, Zidane was quoted as saying, "He's very good and the opponents know it. But there's no intention of hurting any player. We have to be calm with Eden. He's been off the pitch for a long time and you have to go easy on him. He'll be fine in a little while."

Real Madrid's squad for Getafe game

