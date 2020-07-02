Raul Jimenez 'happy' At Wolves Amid Talk of £90m Move To Manchester United: Report

Man United target Raul Jimenez claimed this week that he has never felt more at home than at the Molineux, despite being linked with a move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side this summer. The Man United transfer news around a Raul Jimenez transfer to Old Trafford has intensified since the start of 2020 after the Mexican's impressive goalscoring displays under Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Reports claim that Wolves are demanding a reported £90m for a Raul Jimenez transfer in the summer and the star forward has now addressed the possibility of leaving the Molineux.

Man United transfer news: Raul Jimenez opens up on transfer talk

In conversation with Telemundo, Raul Jimenez opened up on the transfer links to Man United. For now, the 29-year-old Jimenez is ignoring the transfer talk as he said, "I am very happy at Wolves and I feel like there is an incredible connection with this place. There is always talk of rumours and I'm no stranger to it." Jimenez - who has appeared in every Premier League game for Wolves this season - continued with praise for coach Nuno Espirito Santo highlighting the Portuguese manager's ability to instil confidence within the squad.

Incrementan el valor de Raúl Jiménez.



Al parecer, Wolverhampton subió el valor del delantero a 90 millones de libras con la finalidad de no perderlo. pic.twitter.com/gqaZwb3c49 — Pablo Carrillo (@PabloCarrilloL) June 24, 2020

Man United transfer news: Wolves demanding £90m for Raul Jimenez transfer

The Man United transfer news from Daily Mail claims that Wolves have slapped a £90m price tag on their star forward, Raul Jimenez. The Red Devils are on the lookout for a goalscorer ever since offloading Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan last summer. However, the fact that Nuno's side have put a mammoth price tag on a Raul Jimenez transfer underlines the fact that Wolves are still determined to keep a hold of their goalscorer, especially considering the progress they have made this season.

Saturday: Goal

Wednesday: Goal



Raul Jimenez has hit the ground running after the re-start 🐺 pic.twitter.com/h3d54US4JO — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 24, 2020

Man United transfer news: Raul Jimenez goals and Wolves career

Since the restart of Premier League football last month, Wolves have been in the hunt for European football with two Raul Jimenez goals in three games. Wolves are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings with most of it down to the 15 Raul Jimenez goals in the league. Man United are in fifth place, level on points with Wolves but with a better goal difference.

The Raul Jimenez Wolves career began in the summer of 2018 when the attacker moved to England from Benfica on a loan deal. In the summer of 2019, the Raul Jimenez Wolves deal was made permanent for a reported fee of £34m (€38m). The prolific Mexican forward has scored three goals in the Europa League as well with Wolves in contention for continental glory.

Image Credits - Raul Jimenez Instagram, AP