Griezmann's Father, Brother Slam Barcelona Boss Setien For 2-minute Display Vs Atletico

Antoine Griezmann was signed by Barcelona last summer with much fanfare, with the €120 million ($135 million) signing touted as the next big thing at Camp Nou. It has not been a season yet and he is already out of favour for manager Quique Setien, who thought it best to introduce him just two minutes before the game ends to find the net, but the striker couldn’t. Now, his father and brother have lashed out at the club as well as the manager.

Griezmann brother, father slam Barcelona manager Setien

Griezmann’s brother Theo was seemingly upset with the treatment meted out to the striker by Setien. He took to Twitter to express his anger with a series of tweets, all of which were deleted later. One of the tweets in French, when translated, read as, “I want to cry, seriously.” He further went on to express his displeasure at the lack of game time to the player, tweeting, “two minutes.”

Griezmann father criticises Barcelona as well

Theo did not stop here. He posted a photo of himself alongside Griezmann which they had clicked with the World Cup trophy after their triumph in 2018, to remind Barcelona of the striker’s achievements. Griezmann’s father Alain also lashed out at Setien for his decision to introduce the France international just two minutes before the final whistle. He wrote, “To have this type of conversation you need to have the keys to the truck and this is not the case, he is only a passenger.” This Instagram post was deleted later.

Barcelona players at loggerheads with Setien

Clearly things are not fine at Barcelona, not only with Griezmann, but other players falling in the same line. Lionel Messi and his teammates seem to be at loggerheads with the manager, having lost confidence in his tactics and ability to lead the Catalan giants in major competitions. Reports suggest that Messi has demanded the sacking of Setien and the subsequent appointment of Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona have slipped in the LaLiga title race ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid. Los Blancos have a point's advantage over Barcelona with a game in hand. A victory against Getafe on Thursday (Friday according to IST) will extend their lead by four points at the top. Barcelona, after two subsequent draws, will play Villareal on Sunday (Monday according to IST).

Image courtesy: AP