RB Leipzig Vs Hertha Berlin Live Streaming Details, Team News, Preview, Bundesliga Live

RB Leipzig will play Hertha Berlin on Matchday 28 of Bundesliga this week. The RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin match will be played on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Here are the RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin live streaming details, RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin team news and Bundesliga live details.

Bundesliga live: RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin live streaming

The RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Here are the other RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin live streaming details:

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin live streaming date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin live streaming time: 10 pm IST

Bundesliga live: RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin preview

RB Leipzig are placed third on the Bundesliga points table, bagging 54 points ahead of Matchday 28, three points adrift of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund failed to cut Bayern Munich's lead on Tuesday, after a 1-0 defeat in Der Klassiker. Since the resumption of Bundesliga on May 16, RB Leipzig are yet to register a win, having drawn the previous two games against Wolfsburg and SC Freiburg.

On the other hand, Hertha Berlin occupy the 11th spot on the points table. They have bagged 34 points in 27 Bundesliga games this season. In the Derby clash, Hertha Berlin humiliated Union, scoring four goals and enforcing a shutout. They also defeated Hoffenheim in the first match since the competition resumed.

RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin team news

ℹ️ Personnel Update ℹ️



• Yussuf #Poulsen will be out for an unknown period with a ligament injury.



• Emil #Forsberg has recovered from injury and is now an option for the Hertha game.



• Ibrahima #Konaté is out and will not be with the team tomorrow.



🔴⚪️ #DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/uZJPBWTChn — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) May 26, 2020

Bundesliga live: RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin full squads

RB Leipzig: Péter Gulácsi, Yvon Mvogo, Tim Schreiber, Philipp Tschauner, Angeliño, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté, Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Christopher Nkunku, Hannes Wolf, Nordi Mukiele, Ethan Ampadu, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Tom Krauss, Marcel Sabitzer, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg, Timo Werner, Ademola Lookman, Patrik Schick, Dani Olmo, Fabrice Hartmann

Hertha Berlin: Thomas Kraft, Dennis Smarsch, Rune Jarstein, Peter Pekarik, Karim Rekik, Lukas Klünter, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Dedryck Boyata, Marvin Plattenhardt, Jordan Torunarigha, Florian Baak, Per Skjelbred, Niklas Stark, Vladimir Darida, Marko Grujic, Javairo Dilrosun, Santiago Ascacibar, Arne Maier, Pal Dardai, Dodi Lukebakio, Julian Albrecht, Lazar Samardzic, Krzysztof Piatek, Salomon Kalou, Alexander Esswein, Pascal Köpke, Vedad Ibisevic, Matheus Cunha, Marius Wolf, Jessic Ngankam, Muhammed Kiprit

