Dortmund Vs Bayern: Lewandowski To Gotze, Players Who Played For Both Bundesliga Giants

The Bundesliga live game between Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munch will take place on Tuesday, May 26 at the Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund vs Bayern, also known as 'Der Klassiker', has, more often than not, played a major role in the title race and a number of top stars have played for both teams in the German top flight. Ahead of Tuesday's Bundesliga live game between Dortmund vs Bayern, here are five players to have donned the jerseys of both the German giants.

They don't call him Mr. Klassiker for nothing 💥@lewy_official pic.twitter.com/7Gj0DFOL6w — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 26, 2020

Five players that played for Dortmund and Bayern

1) Robert Lewandowski - The Polish forward made a name for himself in the Dortmund jersey after moving to the Signal Iduna Park in 2010. Robert Lewandowski won back-to-back Bundesliga titles with Dortmund. However, a contract dispute with the club regarding his low wages led to Robert Lewandowski leaving Dortmund to join arch-rivals Bayern Munich for free in the summer of 2014. Since joining Bayern, Robert Lewandowski has won the Bundesliga five times in succession.

2) Mario Gotze - Mario Gotze was initially a product of Dortmund's youth academy and made his debut for the club in 2009. The young midfielder showed potential and became an integral part of the squad which won two Bundesliga titles under Jurgen Klopp. In 2013, Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich triggered Gotze's €37 million release clause and there was little Dortmund could do to stop him from leaving. The German World Cup winner won three league titles with Bayern Munich before returning to Dortmund in 2016.

3) Mats Hummels - Mats Hummels' club career has rotated between Bayern Munich and Dortmund. The centre-back spent 11 years in Bayern's youth academy and joined Dortmund permanently in 2009. Hummels won two Bundesliga titles with Dortmund before returning to Bayern in 2016, winning three Bundesliga titles at the Allianz Arena before eventually returning to Dortmund in 2019.

4) Torsten Frings - The Werder Bremen legend was another player who had two short spells with Dortmund and Bayern. Dortmund signed Frings from Bremen following the 2002 World Cup after the midfielder's impressive displays for the German national team. Only two years later, Frings left for Bayern and won the domestic double with the Bavarians. However, that remained his only season with Bayern as Frings returned to Bremen in 2005.

5) Christian Nerlinger - Even though Nerlinger was born in Dortmund, the German began his career at Bayern winning two Bundesliga titles in six years at the club. Nerlinger returned to his hometown club Dortmund in 1998 but a succession of injuries halted his career. Nerlinger left Dortmund in 2001 to join Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

The Gang Is Here 🐴 pic.twitter.com/RvFkXtuYoZ — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 26, 2020

Bundesliga live: Dortmund vs Bayern

The Bundesliga live game between Dortmund vs Bayern on Tuesday could see Lewandowski, Hummels and Gotze feature in Der Klassiker. Bayern are currently four points ahead of Dortmund on the Bundesliga table. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM local time (10 pm IST) on Tuesday, May 26.