Karim Benzema Issues LaLiga Challenge After DRAMATIC Last-minute Equaliser Rescuing Madrid

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has been in phenomenal form this season. The player has been a stand-out performer for his team and he proved his brilliance again when he netted a goal in injury time to salvage a draw against Valencia in LaLiga. The Frenchman has now opened up on his ambitions for this season.

Karim Benzema wants to win LaLiga with Real Madrid

Karim Benzema stated that he wants to win the league title and he would give it his all to help his teammates win the accolade. Benzema further commented that he had greater responsibility in the team because he was the third captain, behind the likes of Sergio Ramos and Marcelo. On being quizzed about his form this season, Benzema affirmed that the number of goals that he has scored has increased as compared to previous years. He lauded his teammates for helping him during his difficult phase of footballing career.

Karim Benzema is the joint top scorer alongside Lionel Messi

🧤💬 The man of the moment @thibautcourtois: "A goal in the last minute leaves a positive taste and we now go to the Camp Nou energized." #RMLiga | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/nydm0Fk2uU — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 16, 2019

Karim Benzema equalised against Valencia in the injury time of the match from a corner kick. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois went up for the corner, but his header was saved by Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech before being struck by Benzema. Courtois stated that he took advantage of his height to score from the corner kick. Benzema’s goal against Valencia means that he is now the joint top scorer in LaLiga alongside Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Real Madrid will play against Barcelona on December 18, 2019

Karim Benzema has scored a total of 16 goals along with seven assists across all competitions this season. The draw against Valencia leaves Real Madrid at the second spot. They are tied at 35 points alongside Barcelona. Barcelona had also drawn against Real Sociedad in their LaLiga clash. Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off in LaLiga on December 18, 2019 (December 19 according to IST) at the Camp Nou.

