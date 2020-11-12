Real Kashmir FC Applauded For Promoting Grassroots Football And New Talent

In 2018, Real Kashmir FC made their way to the Hero I-League by gaining promotion. Ever since, they've made a name for themselves and have emerged as a force to be reckoned with in Indian football. The ardent support of their fanbase is one reason why they've skyrocketed to popularity in the country in recent years.

The Snow Leopards took the offseason and the lockdown to strengthen their connection with the fans with an extensive outreach programme that covered numerous parts of the region. Club chairman of Real Kashmir FC Sandeep Chattoo said that they had a key objective behind the programme, which that was to go “above and beyond” and reach out to the grassroots level to spread the positivity that the club has generated in the area.

“At the Hero I-League level, people love to watch the team. It is a form of entertainment and thus, we made sure that the outreach programme has to go to the grassroots level with the activities we did. If we could bring so much positivity out of the club from Srinagar, I feel that going to different districts in the interior of Kashmir can also make these places more accessible to people and share the same positive feelings that football brings. All in all, it has been a fantastic experience," Sandeep Chattoo asserted.

The outreach programme of Real Kashmir FC was launched in July this year with the intent of reaching out to all districts in Kashmir in order to attract maximum local youths towards the sport and scout for young talented players as well. Since July 22, the Real Kashmir FC reserve team and youth sides (U-18, U-15 and U-13) have played a combined total of 54 matches games in different parts of the region such as Sopore, Baramulla, Chadoora, Pulwama, Anantnag, Pampore and others. "A few days back, we were in Baramulla and there were 250 boys who were insisting that they want to join the club!” Sandeep Chattoo exclaimed in an AIFF release.

“Fortunately the club has done well in the Hero I-League and the people of Kashmir look up to the club as something they own. By going to the local level the idea was to extend our roots into numerous areas so that the club will have a base everywhere and potential talent in every village and district can be tapped."

Real Kashmir FC promotes women's football

A key aspect of the initiative has been the club’s #ShePower programme, started in order to promote women’s football, which featured the launch of the club’s U-14 women’s team in September with over 60 girls taking part in the trials on the first day. RKFC also plan to launch U-18 and U-10 age-group teams for women in the future.

“It has been in my mind from the start that the club shouldn’t be restricted to men’s football and programs. Be it any field — Kashmiri girls excel when given the chance. Hence, we want to open up the stage for girls who are interested in the sport so that they get a platform,” the club chairman said.

Indian football: when does I-League start?

The I-League schedule isn't out yet. However, the I-league is confirmed to kick off on January 9 next year in Kolkata behind closed doors and will be telecast live on 1Sports.

Image: Real Kashmir FC Twitter