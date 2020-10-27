Chennai City FC Part Ways With Coach Akbar Nawas, I-League Fans React

Chennai City FC and head coach Akbar Nawas have mutually parted ways ahead of the 2020-21 season. Singaporean national Nawas took over from head coach V. Soundararajan in March 2018 and led them to the title in his first full season. He also led them to the AFC Cup where they are placed 2nd in the table having played only one game. In the recently concluded I-League campaign, the defending champions finished seventh in a campaign that was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"My time with Chennai City Football Club has been a satisfying one professionally and personally,” Akbar Nawas said after parting ways with the club.

“Together we achieved great things together. We won the I-League, qualified for the AFC Cup and produced players of the highest quality many of whom are now playing in the national team and in key clubs in the Indian Super League (ISL). Unfortunately, all good things have to come to an end. I will always carry my time with CCFC in my heart with great fondness. Lastly, I would like to thank the entire management team, the players and especially Rohit Ramesh who’s guidance and assistance has been of utmost importance.

Chennai City FC and Akbar Nawas mutually part ways.

CCFC would like to thank Akbar for his exemplary contribution to the club.We wish the very best for his future endeavours.

We would like to thank Akbar for our long-standing collaboration. #CCFC #ThankYouAkbar pic.twitter.com/f2tFz6TIEv — Chennai City FC (@ChennaiCityFC) October 26, 2020

Speaking on the development, Rohit Ramesh, owner, Chennai City Football Club said Akbar Nawas was instrumental in putting the club on the map of Indian football. Ramesh said he hopes Nawas joins them in the future and concluded by wishing him luck in his future endeavours.

The club will likely announce a replacement in a week's time and it will be interesting to see who the former I-League champions entrust with the job.

'CCFC fans deserve a special mention': Fans react Akbar Nawas' departure

Fans were taken aback by the abrupt announcement as they voiced their opinion on social media. In this tenure, Akbar Nawas became a fan favourite and the reactions over social media pointed to as much, as parting wishes poured in for the former coach.

Thank you so much for every glory you gave us! You'll be missed....you have a forever place in our hearts!.🥺🙏🧡🏆 — 🦁ROARING LIONS - CCFC FANS CLUB🦁 #StayinyourDEN (@CcfcLions) October 26, 2020

Thank you and all the best Chief!! — Vasanthan Mani (@VasanthanMani) October 26, 2020

One of my Favourite Coach ❤️. Miss You Sir ❤️. Thanks for Everything 💙 — Raghuvicky (@Rvmsdthala) October 26, 2020

I-League news: I-League likely to commence on January 7

As per reports, the Hero I-League is expected to kick off on January 7, 2021, in West Bengal and will be played behind closed doors. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming season is set to undergo a major overhaul, with the AIFF set to shorten the season.

Image credits: Chennai City FC Instagram