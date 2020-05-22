Eden Hazard Can Win The Ballon D'Or At Real Madrid Despite Slow Start, Says Belgium Coach

Belgium national team manager Roberto Martinez believes Eden Hazard has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or at Real Madrid. The Belgian international endured to a difficult start to life at his new club after his switch from Chelsea last summer, with his debut season being marked with several injuries. However, Roberto Martinez believes Hazard can overcome the rough start to life in Madrid to lift the Ballon d'Or.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez wishes Ballon d'Or success for Eden Hazard

While speaking to Cadena Sar, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez claimed that Hazard could win the Ballon d'Or, counted as the highest individual football honour, at Real Madrid. Martinez also spoke on Hazard's struggle at Santiago Bernabeu in his debut season. "Sometimes, a start at a new club turns out to be difficult, as it may take time to understand what it actually means to play for a great club like Real Madrid," said Martinez.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez speaks on Eden Hazard's injury struggle

Hazard has missed more games for Real Madrid in his debut season than he missed across his Chelsea career spanning eight seasons. Martinez, however, believes that his injury struggles with Los Blancos are circumstantial, citing the fact that he missed 18 games for the Blues in all. Martinez recalled Hazard's injury against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League, claiming that the Belgian was enjoying his football before the injury and showed great link-up play with his teammates.

Real Madrid fans confident of success with Eden Hazard, claims Martinez

Martinez claimed that Real Madrid are confident that Hazard will bring success to the club. Hazard and the rest of his teammates returned to training at Valdebebas, the Real Madrid training facility, after two months of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. The winger underwent surgery to get rid of his ankle issues in the USA a couple of months ago and has seemingly recovered as he returned to training last weekend. The Belgium star has been participating in training regularly with his teammates ever since.

Eden Hazard weight issues: Winger sheds light on diet issues

Hazard received flak for being overweight when he arrived for the pre-season tour at Real Madrid. After undergoing ankle surgery, the 29-year-old opened up on his weight issues. While speaking to RTBF, the winger revealed that he has been trying to control his diet. He claimed that he has been trying not to go to the pantry to eat a lot of buns, further asserting that it was difficult for him to deal with life in Spain.