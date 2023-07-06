Real Madrid Sign 'Turkish Messi', Dubbed By Mesut Ozil As 'better No.10' Than Him

Real Madrid failed to mount a title challenge last season as Barcelona ran away with the La Liga title last season. Los Blancos also lost to Manchester City in the semifinal of the Champions League ending their reign in Europe's premier competition. This upcoming season could be crucial as Madrid are expected to undergo a number of changes.

Real Madrid are on the verge of confirming Turkish "Lionel Messi"

According to reports, Real Madrid are close to confirming an agreement with Fenerbahce for talented prodigy Arda Guler. Dubbed as the Turkish 'Lionel Messi' the attacking midfielder is all set to join Madrid if all things remain on the right path. Florentino Perez led side reportedly offered €20 million for the service of the young attacking midfielder who has a release clause of €17.5 million.

As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real also proposed a 20 per cent sell on clause alongside a substantial addons to sweeten the deal. Barcelona have also been eyeing the player as Florentino Perez also sent sporting director Deco to negotiate a move for the talented attacking midfielder.

Arda Güler to Real Madrid, here we go! Deal's almost completed between Real and Fenerbahçe, documents are being checked for 2005 gem.



€20m fixed fee, 20% sell-on clause and extra add-ons in the 'package' plus taxes.



Medical being scheduled.



Arda joins Real now.

Arda Guler could follow the footsteps of Mesut Ozil

Guler came through the Fenerbahce setup and broke into the first scene in 2021 and took very little time to establish his credentials on Turkish soil. He was subsequently handed the coveted number 10 jersey which was worn by players like Robin van Persie and Mesut Ozil.

Ozil even termed him as a better player than himself and the player does have all the trickery to prove his worth in Spain. "Is there a number 10 better than me? I can think of a name, I have a brother that I believe in, may God protect him from the evil eye, his name is Arda Güler.”

Guler will be the latest addition to Madrid's already extensive young crop of players which already has Vinicius Junior, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.