Real Madrid all set to shed mouth-watering sum to secure services of Kylian Mbappe: Report

Kylian Mbappe has recently informed the PSG board that he will not be exercising the 12-month extension option in his contract, which means he will leave the club as a free agent after the 2023-24 season. The deadline for him to agree to an extension is July 31, and his current contract is set to expire in 2024. It is believed that Mbappe will be heading to Spain to continue his club football career with the most successful European side - Real Madrid.

3 things you need to know

Real Madrid have been trying to secure the services of Kylian Mbappe for the past few seasons

PSG is determined to prevent Mbappe from leaving the club without a transfer fee

If Mbappe refuses to sign the extension, PSG may be forced to sell him this season itself

Mbappe's transfer could break the world record

Reports suggest that representatives from Real Madrid have been in contact with PSG, with Florentino Perez, the president of the Spanish giants, exchanging messages with the owner of the Paris-based side. Real Madrid initially made an offer of 150 million euros, which has since been increased to 200 million euros along with an additional 20 million euros in bonuses, as per reports. However, PSG want a minimum of 300 million euros, consisting of 250 million euros as a fixed fee and 50 million euros in add-ons.

Kylian Mbappe has also set a condition for his departure, stating that he will only leave PSG if he is compensated with the 150 million euros he would have earned in the upcoming season. His current contract entitles him to approximately 150 million euros in wages and bonuses over the next year, which he does not want to forgo. It has been learnt that Mbappe has refused to sign the extension with PSG, meaning the club may have to let him go this season itself. If Mbappe doesn't sign the extension, Real Madrid can get him for free next season.

Whatever happens, in all probability, the World Cup winner's next destination is going to be Madrid. However, it will be interesting to see if the deal will happen this summer itself or if both clubs will wait until Mbappe's contract expires.

