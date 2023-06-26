Luka Modric Rejects Big Offers From Saudi And Extends His Contract With Real Madrid.

Why you're reading this: Luka Modric remains one of the most coveted midfielders of recent times. The Croatian has defied the odds even in his late thirties and has been the backbone of Real Madrid since he came on board. The 37-year-old came to Spain from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 and took very little time to prove his mettle on Spanish soil.

Luka Modric signs one-year extension at Real Madrid

Luka Modric has put pen to paper on a one-year extension deal which will now keep him at the club at least till 2024. The midfielder's previous contract was supposed to expire this season and Madrid hierarchy made sure the player doesn't have to leave the club imminently.

Noted journalist, Fabrizio Romano revealed the player had rejected a lucrative proposal from Saudi Arabia to commit his future further with the club. Madrid released an official statement confirming the development. "Real Madrid CF and Luka Modrić have agreed to extend the player's contract, which remains linked to the club until June 30, 2024."

"Luka Modrić joined Real Madrid in 2012. In his eleven seasons defending our shirt, he has played 488 matches and He has won 23 titles: 5 Champions League, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 3 Leagues, 2 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups."

Madrid failed to win the La Liga last time as FC Barcelona dominate the Spanish top tier throughout the season on their way to the summit. In the Champions League too they lost to a superior Manchester City who went on to conquer Europe by getting the better of Inter Milan. Modric can now help Madrid in reviving their lost pride as he can play mentor to the likes of Jude Bellingham who has been roped in from Borussia Dortmund this summer.