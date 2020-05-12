Real Madrid Players Pictured Back In Training For The First Time Since COVID-19 Pandemic

Real Madrid players resumed training last week after two months in the COVID-19 pandemic-forced lockdown. As per reports in Spain, the LaLiga return is set to go through by June 12. Players from Spanish top-flight sides reportedly were tested for coronavirus before they resumed training. Real Madrid players were seen in Valdebebas for their coronavirus check-up towards the end of last week. Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale amongst others accompanied Zinedine Zidane during the coronavirus check-up.

Coronavirus Spain: Real Madrid players check in for COVID-19 testing

COVID-19 pandemic: When will LaLiga return?

Spain was among the countries that suffered a heavy blow in terms of numbers amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the numbers associated with the pandemic have seen a drop in recent weeks as the government plans to resume football in Spain. Interestingly, Germany's Bundesliga is set to resume from May 16. While Bundesliga is among the first of the top five European leagues to return to action in over two months, all Bundesliga games will be played behind closed doors.

As the LaLiga return aims for a return by mid-June, Real Madrid players returned to training on May 11, 2020. Real Madrid's official social media accounts uploaded pictures of their stars kicking the ball after over two months in self-isolation. Luke Modric, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Courtois were some of the players who returned to training Luka Jovic, meanwhile, missed out through an injury.

Coronavirus Spain: Real Madrid back in training

When will LaLiga return? Eden Hazard back in training

Real Madrid's fans expressed their joy at seeing Eden Hazard back in training after the Belgian's numerous injury woes. Eden Hazard was out of the Real Madrid squad for the most part of the ongoing season. Hazard was expected to miss the rest of the season in order to be fit for Euro 2020. However, the Euros were postponed by a year and the halt in the league due to the coronavirus Spain outbreak has meant that Eden Hazard will be back for Los Blancos when the LaLiga return is finalised. Real Madrid are currently trailing by two points behind Barcelona.

