Barcelona Planning To Ship Philippe Coutinho Out On Loan To Avoid Payment To Liverpool

Barcelona reportedly want to ship club-record signing Philippe Coutinho out on loan again once his time at Bayern Munich comes to an end. This comes after the news broke out that Barcelona will have to pay an extra amount of £17 million to Liverpool if Philippe Coutinho makes 100 appearances in a Barcelona shirt. The 27-year-old Brazilian played 76 games for Barcelona before he was loaned out at the start of the season. Barcelona paid a whopping sum of £142 million to lure the Brazilian away from Liverpool in 2018. However, Philippe Coutinho failed to live up to expectations at Camp Nou and was sent packing to Germany.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Shares First Picture With Family As He Braces For Return To Training

Philippe Coutinho transfer saga continues

As reported by multiple Spanish outlets, Barcelona have set an asking price of £70 million for Philippe Coutinho's potential suitors. Multiple Premier League sides have reportedly expressed an interest in signing the former Liverpool midfielder. Teams like Tottenham, Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle are reportedly lining up to sign Philippe Coutinho, however, no team has matched the £70 million asking price set by Barcelona. Bayern Munich have reportedly refused to make the Phillippe Coutinho transfer permanent after he failed to impress the bosses in Germany.

Also Read | Tottenham Star Son Heung-min Completes Basic Military Training In South Korea

Philippe Coutinho transfer: Barcelona's economical crisis

Barcelona will have to pay Philippe Coutinho £12 million in wages if he returns to Camp Nou. European clubs have racked up heavy financial losses amid the pandemic with Barcelona being no exception. Barcelona will look for a way to avoid paying these astronomical sums to Liverpool and Coutinho. As reported by Marca, Bayern Munich paid £7.5m to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan this season. Barcelona will look for a similar deal this summer to keep Coutinho off their books.

Also Read | Ousmane Dembele Won't Be Tested By Barcelona, Frenchman's Future Up In Air Amid COVID-19

Barcelona want to collect funds for Neymar transfer: Report

It is reported that Barcelona are close to securing the Neymar transfer deal with PSG. Barcelona will reportedly go all out in an effort to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou. However, the economic ramifications could pose a hurdle in the deal as PSG are likely to demand a huge sum for the Brazilian who turns 28 this June.

Also Read | Santi Cazorla Expresses Desire To Return To Arsenal But Not As A Player