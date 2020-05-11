Manchester United's Harry Maguire Names Most 'talented' Teammate He's Ever Played With

Manchester United Harry Maguire has claimed Marcus Rashford is the most talented player he has ever played with. Harry Maguire also predicted that Marcus Rashford is going to captain Manchester United in the future. The Manchester United counterparts have been playing together since Harry Maguire made his England debut in 2017. Both the Englishmen share mutual respect and admiration for each other. Harry Maguire kept Manchester United's Marcus Rashford above the likes of Harry Kane, Paul Pogba and Raheem Sterling.

Also Read | Newcastle Takeover: New-look Magpies To Sign Gareth Bale From Real Madrid?

Harry Maguire on Marcus Rashford

Harry Maguire added that he has always spoken highly of Marcus Rashford since they started playing for England. In an interview with Manchester United Podcast, Harry Maguire stated that "I can’t speak highly enough of him. I think he’s going to go on to have an exceptional career. I think he’s going to go on to — I don’t want to put too much pressure on him — be a wonderful player for Manchester United, as he is now." Harry Maguire is confident that Marcus Rashford amazes him on the pitch and that the 22-year-old is going to be a wonderful player for Manchester United.

Also Read | Juventus Playmaker Miralem Pjanic Agrees To Join Barcelona In The Summer: Report

Marcus Rashford injury

Marcus Rashford has been out of the Manchester United squad since January 15, 2020. Marcus Rashford picked up a back injury in Manchester United's FA Cup win over Wolves. However, Marcus Rashford is expected to return to the squad for practice when the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

Also Read | Tottenham Star Son Heung-min Completes Basic Military Training In South Korea

Premier League return

Premier League clubs are set to hold a videoconference meeting on Monday to talk about the latest developments about the "Project Restart". It is reported that a government paper on elite sports will be published on Tuesday. As for now, June 12, 2020, is the date which has been decided for the Premier League return.

Also Read | Barcelona Planning To Ship Philippe Coutinho Out On Loan To Avoid Payment To Liverpool