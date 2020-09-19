Real Madrid Chief Florentino Perez 'upset' With Zinedine Zidane After Bale's Move To Spurs

With Gareth Bale on the verge of returning to Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan, it is believed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been left 'disappointed' with the way manager Zinedine Zidane has treated the Welshman. Bale arrived at Real Madrid from Tottenham back in the summer of 2013 for a then-world record transfer fee worth around £85.1 million (€100.8 million) and has helped Los Blancos win two LaLiga titles and four European Cups, but was exiled from Zidane's squad towards the back end of last season. Bale is now expected to complete his transfer to Spurs over the weekend but Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez isn't a happy man.

According to a report from Spanish news publication AS, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been left upset over the manner in which Gareth Bale's transfer saga played out. It is reported that Perez felt manager Zinedine Zidane could have handled the situation with Bale a lot better after the 31-year-old made it clear that he was unhappy at the Santiago Bernabeu. Bale was never going to feature regularly under Zidane after having fallen out with the Frenchman, but Perez felt that with the winger's pace, ability to unlock defences and devastating left foot, Bale could have been a valuable asset for Real Madrid in the Champions League last season.

Florentino Pérez is disappointed with Zinedine Zidane for how he managed imminent #thfc signing Gareth Bale. The president at Real Madrid believes he could still have been an asset for the club. [AS] — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) September 18, 2020

However, Bale didn't feature for Real Madrid in any of the games post-lockdown and continued to express his disinterest in playing for the club while in the stands. The Real Madrid outcast was spotted putting his mask over his eyes and pretending to sleep during a LaLiga game against Granada. A few days later, Bale made headlines again when he used his hands as make-shift binoculars on the bench during the win over Deportivo Alaves. Bale reportedly continued to push for an exit from the Spanish capital and the attacker will finally get his wish with a return to Tottenham this week.

Bale to Spurs all by confirmed, with Reguilon also making the switch

The report goes on to state that Perez was also unhappy with the way Sergio Reguilon was treated by Zidane. The left-back reportedly had 'no chance' of attaining regular football at Madrid as Zidane deemed the 23-year-old 'surplus to requirements' due to the availability of Marcelo and Ferland Mendy. Reguilon is also on the verge of joining Tottenham on a permanent transfer but Perez insisted that a buy-back clause be included in his contract. However, it's unlikely that Zidane will face any pressure from Perez over dealing with players given his impressive record as Real Madrid boss.

