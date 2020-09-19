Man United Have Spent Almost HALF After Champions League Qualification In The Last 7 Years

After securing Champions League football last season, the summer transfer window was expected to be a monumental one for Man United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, it is their rivals who have shown intent in the summer despite the COVID-19 implications, making significant additions to their squads while the Red Devils have passively pursued their targets, including No.1 priority Jadon Sancho. Fans have grown frustrated with the lack of activity and calls for 'Glazers Out, Woodward Out' have already flooded social media.

Man United transfers: Red Devils spending after Champions league qualification show worrying trend

According to an ESPN report, Man United have a clear disparity in summer transfer spend in seasons with and without Champions League football. Since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, the club hierarchy has spent an average of £85.4m on Man United transfers in summers following Champions League qualification. However, this number almost rises to a staggering £161.8m in seasons without Champions League football, showcasing a worrying trend for Man United supporters. The Red Devils tend to spend less on new transfers despite receiving additional money by qualifying for the Champions League, while their sponsorship money also rises when they play in Europe's premier club competition.

In seven years since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, #mufc have spent an average of £85.4m on new players in summers following Champions League qualification. When United have missed out on CL they spent an average of £161.8m -- almost double [@RobDawsonESPN] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 17, 2020

Former managers Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho both delivered Champions League qualification at Old Trafford, but support in terms of player acquisition evaded them in the following seasons and both were sacked from their roles. A similar task awaits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who will begin Man United's Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace at home on Saturday. ESPN reports that while Solskjaer admits the lack of Man United transfers is due to the COVID-19 implications, there still remains a sense of annoyance that potential deals have not materialised yet.

Man United transfers: Red Devils passive in the transfer market

Man United may have signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax, but their rivals Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have all made statements in the summer market. The Blues, rebuilding under Frank Lampard have splashed over £200m on as many as six signings, while Liverpool have added Champions League winner Thiago to their ranks and are pursuing a move for Wolves' Diogo Jota.

Arsenal have added the likes of Willian and Gabriel to their ranks, while Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares also completed permanent moves to the Emirates. Their North London rivals Spurs are on the verge of completing moves for Real Madrid duo Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale, while Man City have signed Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake so far. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been tasked with restoring Man United to their former glory under Sir Alex Ferguson, but the lack of support from the hierarchy puts them at risk of falling behind their top four rivals.

