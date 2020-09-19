Sane-Gnabry Compared To Robben-Ribery As Bayern Hammer 8 Past Schalke In Season Opener​​​​

Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich began their Bundesliga title defence by hammering Schalke 8-0 at the Allianz Arena on Friday night. Serge Gnabry helped himself to a hat-trick while new signing Leroy Sane also got on the scoresheet as Bayern fans compared their current duo of star wingers to club legends Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben. Along with Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Leon Goretzka grabbing a goal each, Jamal Musiala became the youngest goalscorer for the club after coming on as a substitute.

Serge Gnabry vs. Schalke: ⚽️⚽️⚽️

Leroy Sané vs. Schalke: 🅰️🅰️⚽️

Robert Lewandowski vs. Schalke: ⚽️🅰️🅰️



Bayern might have assembled the best front three in the world. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/T1DIomXHZH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 18, 2020

Serge Gnabry hat-trick, Sane scores on debut as Bayern wingers draw comparisons to Ribery-Robben

Over the last decade, Bayern's No.10 and No.7 shirts were occupied by the iconic duo of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery. Together, they helped Bayern to eight Bundesliga titles, five German Cups and one Champions League. The two superstar wingers bid their Bayern farewell in the summer of 2019 after 10 years of playing in Germany as Robben and Ribery's era donning the No.10 and No.7 shirts came to an end.

Despite Bayern finding their feet in a transitional phase, it didn't take them long to find replacements for the Robben-Ribery duo as Leroy Sane's arrival in the summer has already proved to be an incredible piece of business. More so, the left-footed Sane was given the No.10 jersey, one previously worn by Arjen Robben. Bayern's current No.7, Serge Gnabry, played an integral role for Bayern in their quest for winning the treble last season and on matchday 1 of the 2020-21 Bundesliga season, the 25-year-old grabbed a hat-trick thanks to two assists from Sane.

Leroy Sané's FC Bayern debut by numbers:



100% shot accuracy

5 chances created

2 assists

2 shots

1 goal



Not bad. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/uoxt92zq2h — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 18, 2020

Serge Gnabry's game by numbers vs. Schalke:



56 touches

5 recoveries

5 shots

3 shots on target

3 goals

3 tackles made

3 chances created

2 interceptions



1 match ball. 👨‍🍳🎩 pic.twitter.com/edUwJLJbRV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 18, 2020

Bundesliga matchday 1: Bayern vs Schalke highlights

Although fans on social media already began comparing Sane and Gnabry to Robben and Ribery, 17-year-old Jamal Musiala grabbed headlines for becoming Bayern's youngest goalscorer. Bayern took the lead through Serge Gnabry in the fourth minute before Leon Goretzka added a second just 15 minutes later. Robert Lewandowski converted his spot-kick to make it 3-0 just past the half-hour mark.

Gnabry then got two goals in quick succession in the second half to complete his hat-trick in less than an hour on the pitch. Thomas Muller added a sixth for Bayern before Leroy Sane got a goal for himself on his debut for the club. The eighth goal of the game was scored by Jamal Musiala, who came off the bench to become the youngest-ever goalscorer for Bayern, aged 17 years and 205 days.

Image Credits - Leroy Sane Twitter