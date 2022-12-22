Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Receives Golden Foot Prestige Award In Monaco

Spanish businessman and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has received the Golden Foot Prestige award 2022. The award acknowledges the 75-year-old’s time at Real Madrid since 2000. The award was presented to him at the Golden Foot awards ceremony at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Celebrating the feat, Real Madrid took to their official website to announce the development on Wednesday. As reported by the club, Perez shed his feelings about the award and thanked the committee members for recognising his time as the club president. The president further added that he has dedicated a large part of his life to Madrid and works hard to ensure the club finds itself at the place it is currently in.

"Dedicated a large part of my life to this club"

“It's a great honour, so firstly I'd like to thank all the members of the committee who have decided to recognise my time as Real Madrid president. I have dedicated a large part of my life to this club, which has been and continues to be one of my great passions, just as it is for millions of people around the world. I work hard every day to ensure Real Madrid sits in a place befitting of its history and trophy haul,” Florentino Perez said.

The president further revealed his feelings and said, “This club dates back 120 years and everything it represents is a result of the values which have been passed down from generation to generation. Values like hard work, a constant drive to improve, humility, respect, solidarity and, above all, to never give up in the face of adversity. Besides being an honour, being president of Real Madrid is a great responsibility and this recognition gives me further impetus to keep working with the same eagerness as ever".

Real Madrid's trophy haul under Florentino Perez

Perez was first appointed as the Real Madrid president on July 16, 2000, and he essayed the role till February 27, 2006. He again took over the position on June 1 2009 and has remained at the top job for the last 13 years and 197 days. During his tenure, Madrid has won six La Liga titles and six Champions League titles, among other glories.