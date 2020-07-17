Real Madrid Seal 34th LaLiga Title, Overpower Barcelona's Trophy Collection By Big Number

Real Madrid are the new Champions of Spain. Los Blancos sealed the LaLiga title late on Thursday after beating Villareal 2-1 at home. A brace from Karim Benzema was at the end enough for Zinedine Zidane's men to snatch all three points against the Yellow Submarines, who hit back with a late goal and came very close to a second.

3️⃣4️⃣ Ligas.

La leyenda del @realmadrid la escribimos entre todos



3️⃣4️⃣ LaLiga titles.

The legend of @realmadriden is written by us all.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/aQ6uGuRflX — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 16, 2020

Real Madrid vs Barcelona trophies

When the full-time whistle blew at the Santiago Bernebeu, it was Real Madrid's time to get their hands on the coveted title, having last won the title in 2017 under the leadership of Zidane. Real also stopped Barcelona from completing a hat-trick of LaLiga titles, just as they did three years ago. On a larger scale of things, it was Real Madrid's record-extending 34th LaLiga title.

The Catalan giants are a distant second with 26 titles under their belt. However, Real Madrid are still some way off Barcelona with respect to overall titles, with the latter amassing 130 trophies over their history as compared to Real's 119.

The LaLiga champions 2019-20 have now won 10 games on the trot, winning every match since football restarted in Spain after the three-month hiatus. Meanwhile, Barcelona, who held a slender lead over the rivals when football resumed last month, have massively struggled to churn out the results. Their dismal form was on display on Friday as they lost 1-2 to an inspired Osasuna at Camp Nou. Roberto Torres struck the winner deep in the stoppage time to secure a famous win at Barcelona's own hunting ground.

Real Madrid LaLiga celebration

"Everything Zidane touches turns into gold," Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said during the post-match interview. "We believe in him and in his work. He's the one who has to make the difference, he's a person who trusts players, and few do. We hope he stays here for a very long time, he is unique."

Ramos further emphasised the work put into the season by the players, claiming Real thoroughly deserve the accolade. "The title is a reward for work, consistency and balance. What we have done has great value, despite what they may say. Work, when you do it right, is rewarded. There is a lot of merit in winning these 10 games in a row."

While fans are still not allowed in the stadiums, Real Madrid announced an institutional celebration of their 34th league title for July 17. The ceremony will be attended by the Mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida; Real Madrid President, Florentino Pérez & the entire squad; and the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso. The event will be broadcasted live on RealMadrid TV.

