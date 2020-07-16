Real Madrid And EA Sports FIFA Extend Official Video Gaming Partnership Till 2025

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Electronic Arts have renewed their collaboration until 2025, officials have announced. The partnership between Real Madrid and Electronic Arts will continue to entertain EA Sports FIFA fans for more five years. Real Madrid's official website announced that the partnership will be both on and off the pitch. Real Madrid stars like Eden Hazard, Zinedine Zidane, Roberto Carlos and Karim Benzema have featured in FIFA's front covers in the past.

5⃣ more years!@EASPORTSFIFA will be the Official Video Gaming Partner of @realmadrid until 2025🤝✍️🎮⚽️ pic.twitter.com/tfrbBoqFPi — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 16, 2020

Nick Wlodyka, VP General Manager of EA Sports FIFA, said after the announcement: "Strategic partnerships like this one with Real Madrid are crucial to our vision of growing the love of sport and, in this case, football around the world. Real Madrid is one of the most iconic and successful clubs in the world and we look forward to delivering the most authentic, innovative and interactive Real Madrid FIFA experience for fans in the years to come."

Emilio Butragueno, Director of Institutional Relations at Real Madrid, stated that the renewal with FIFA will allow Los Blancos to spread their reach around the world through the success of the FIFA franchise. Butragueno added that Real Madrid and EA Sports FIFA have a shared vision of delivering a unique experience to their fans. Butragueno believes the partnership between Real Madrid and EA Sports FIFA will allow them to offer innovative ways to entertain their existing fans and will also attract new ones. The partnership between Real Madrid and Electronic Arts came into existence when Adidas and EA Sports FIFA launched Real Madrid's fourth kit to inaugurate FIFA's new concept, Volta Football.

Real Madrid LaLiga champions? Los Blancos on the brink of league title

Real Madrid are on the brink of winning their first LaLiga title in three years. Zidane's men need just two points in the remaining two games to clinch the trophy. Real Madrid will host Villarreal in their next LaLiga fixture at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. The LaLiga table-toppers will look to secure the title this week as rebel Gareth Bale celebrates his 31st birthday.

