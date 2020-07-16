Man United Transfer News: MUFC Winning Race To Sign Bayern's £36.2m-rated Thiago

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United are reportedly winning the race to sign Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara in the summer transfer window. Premier League champions Liverpool have suffered a slight setback in the pursuit of signing the Spanish midfielder which has put Man United in the driver's seat to lure Thiago to the Premier League. Thiago has revealed that he has no plans of signing a contract extension with Bayern Munich as his current deal expires in the summer of 2021.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils leading the race to sign Thiago

According to reports from Spanish publication SportWitness, a number of clubs have been monitoring Thiago's situation at Bayern Munich but Man United are now in pole position to sign the midfielder. United are still uncertain over the future of Paul Pogba at Old Trafford as the World Cup-winning Frenchman has constantly been linked with a move to Real Madrid or Juventus. Solskjaer has reportedly tipped Thiago as a replacement as the Norwegian continues to build a team that will challenge Liverpool and Man City for the Premier League title next season.

Thiago Alcantara is close to signing for Manchester United from Bayern Munich [SPORT] pic.twitter.com/tPI5MWJ8b3 — Football Talk (@Football_TaIk) July 14, 2020

Thiago transfer rumours: Bayern Munich demand £36.2m (€40m) for midfield star

Reports from Sport Bild have stated that Man City, Liverpool and Juventus were all linked with Thiago and the 29-year-old initially preferred a move to Jurgen Klopp's side. Thiago's Bayern contract expires next summer and the midfielder cited his desire for a 'new challenge' after failing to agree on a contract extension with Bayern. Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge added that no players will be allowed to run down their contracts, opening up the possibility for Thiago to leave the club in the summer. Bayern are reportedly willing to part with Thiago for a fee of around £36.2m (€40m).

Liverpool have reportedly agreed to pay only half of Bayern's asking price to bring Thiago to Anfield due to the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. The stumbling block in the negotiations between Liverpool and Bayern have pitted Man United as frontrunners to sign Thiago. Reports in Germany claim that Thiago has already put his house up for sale. Meanwhile, reports covering Liverpool transfer news have indicated that the Reds will not pay Bayern's asking price and value Thiago at €20 million, since he has only a year left on his contract. Thiago has spent seven seasons at the Allianz Arena and won the Bundesliga title in every season with Bayern.

Image Credits - FCBayern.com / AP