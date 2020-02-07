Real Madrid Star Toni Kroos Sparks Retirement Rumours After Copa Del Rey Exit

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has hinted at his retirement after Real Madrid’s humiliating defeat against Real Sociedad. Zinedine Zidane’s men were knocked out of the Copa del Rey after their subsequent defeat in the quarter-final.

Toni Kroos retirement: The player speaks on retirement plans

Toni Kroos admitted that he would not be playing football for years to come. The German international had turned 30 in January and has won almost every competition both with Real Madrid and Germany. Kroos was quizzed by Sportschau Club about his retirement plans when he claimed that 30 was a good age to think about retirement.

Toni Kroos further claimed that his career won’t last much longer. While he was also sure of the fact that he won't play till the age of 38. Kroos’ contract with Real Madrid runs until 2023, and the German is not sure about his intentions of continuing for long.

Toni Kroos asserted that he has been at Real Madrid for more than five years and has had a great time at the Spanish Capital. Kroos revealed that he was still motivated to win accolades with Los Blancos under Zinedine Zidane.

Toni Kroos speaks about consecutive Champions league victories

Toni Kroos was also questioned about Real Madrid’s feat of winning the Champions League thrice in a row (2016, 2017, 2018). He asserted that it was their hunger that inspired the club to achieve the feat. He also stated that the hunger to win more trophies was back this season.

Real Madrid lose against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid were defeated 3-4 by Real Sociedad in the quarter-final of Copa del Rey. Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard scored against his parent club in the 22nd minute from a rebound, before Alexander Isak scored twice in two minutes (54-56 minutes) to extend his side’s lead. However, Real Madrid left back Marcelo hit one for his side in the 59th minute.

Mikel Morino scored for Real Sociedad in the 69th minute to make it four for his side. Real Madrid’s Rodrygo scored his side’s second goal from a beautiful cross from Vinicius Jr, before Nacho scored the third goal in the injury time of the game. However, Zidane’s men could not overturn the four-goal deficit. Real Madrid will next play against Osasuna on Sunday.

