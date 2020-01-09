Toni Kroos Scores A Curling Beauty From Corner To Leave Valencia In Splits, Watch

Real Madrid booked a place in the Spanish Super Cup final on Wednesday, thanks to a comfortable 3-1 win over Valencia in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. With over 40,000 watching the two Spanish teams in action, Toni Kroos produced a moment to savour for the fans at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium. Kroos scored the opener before Isco and Luka Modric added their names on the scoresheet for Real Madrid.

Spanish Super Cup: Valencia vs Real Madrid highlights

Zinedine Zidane experimented with his line-up in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Valencia, opting to use five midfielders to supplement the lone striker Luka Jovic. The move paid off well as Real Madrid dominated the game right from the first minute.

Toni Kroos opened the scoring in the 15th minute with an exquisite goal right from a corner. With Valencia goalkeeper Jaume out of position, Kroos cleverly whipped in his corner kick towards the goal. Despite Juanme's desperate efforts, the ball crossed the goal line, handing Los Blancos a deserved goal.

The German midfielder's opener was followed by a goal from Isco in the first half. Luka Modric added the third with another stellar finish from the outside of his foot. Daniel Parejo scored Valencia's only goal in the 92nd minute, to end the game at 3-1.

Watch: Toni Kroos score from a corner

How social media reacted to Toni Kroos' stunner

😱 No one's safe when @ToniKroos is taking a corner kick pic.twitter.com/PLp476g5EM — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 8, 2020

🇩🇪 "Toni Kroos....Corner taken quickly, and he's scored directly from a corner!"



Unreal technique as usual from the German maestro. pic.twitter.com/EY009ModL0 — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) January 8, 2020

TONI KROOS DIRECK FROM A FUCKING CORNER KICK.



WHAT A GOAL.

pic.twitter.com/6h0OZGLUEH — Saad™️ (@Dostoeyevsky) January 8, 2020

With the win, Zinedine Zidane's men move to the final of the Spanish Super Cup. The final of the tournament is to be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will clash in the second semifinal on January 10. Meanwhile, Valencia's trip to Saudi Arabia comes to an end. They will be back to Spain for their LaLiga clash against Mallorca on Sunday.

