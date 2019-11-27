The Debate
Eden Hazard Nutmegged The Referee During Real Madrid Vs PSG

Football News

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard nutmegged the referee during the build-up to a goal against PSG; the match ended in a 2-2 draw

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Eden Hazard

Real Madrid played Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League on November 26, 2019. Among the many highlights of the match, one of the most talked-about moments was that of Eden Hazard. Real Madrid’s star Hazard nutmegged the referee during the match and many fans expressed their thoughts on the same.

Fans reacted to Eden Hazard’s nutmeg

Real Madrid vs PSG 

The match between Real Madrid and PSG ended in a draw with both teams scoring two goals past each other. Karim Benzema opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 17th minute. The Frenchman scored the second one in the 79th minute. However, PSG responded in style and went on to score twice within a span of two minutes. Kylian Mbappe and Pablo Sarabia scored the goals.

Eden Hazard suffered an ankle injury

Eden Hazard had to be subbed off at the 67th minute, after he sustained an ankle injury. He is a doubt for the upcoming El Clasico which is going to be played on December 18, 2019 (December 19 according to IST). However, the Belgian international was having a great game until his injury.

Published:
