Real Madrid Transfer News: David Alaba In Agreement With Los Blancos Over Free Transfer

The previous summer window saw no in-bound transfer activity at Real Madrid with no arrivals amid the coronavirus pandemic and the financial restraints that followed. But the club has set out its plans for the next summer with Bayern Munich defender David Alaba on the verge of joining Los Blancos. The Austrian international had been on course to see off his Bayern contract at the end of the current season after talks between the defender and Bayern broke down.

David Alaba to Real Madrid; Alaba contract with Real Madrid agreed

According to the latest update on the David Alaba transfer by CBS Sports, the player will join Real Madrid next summer. The defending LaLiga champions have raced ahead to sign the Austrian defender, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Liverpool also in the fray to sign him.

Barcelona were also keen on sealing the David Alaba transfer. But the club's grim financial situation compelled them to withdraw from moving ahead with any prospective negotiations. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich presented three offers, but the 28-year-old has his heart set at the Bernabeu.

Alaba wages estimated at €250,000 a week

Real Madrid have agreed to pay €12 million per season or €250,000 per week to David Alaba. The Bayern Munich defender will sign a deal which shall last for four years for until 2025. The pre-agreement has been reached in January and the player will put pen to paper with the Bernabeu outfit in the next few weeks.

Interestingly, his arrival at the Spanish capital has no direct links with Sergio Ramos' contractual situation. The Spanish skipper finds himself in a position to that of Alaba as he sees off his contact at the end of the season. The club is currently negotiating a new deal with the 34-year-old centre-back.

Is Alaba's arrival linked with Ramos' contractual situation?

If in case Ramos does decide to bring down the curtains to his Real Madrid stint, Alaba could well fit in his boots. The Bayern defender is known for his versatile gameplay having slotted in at the centre-back position, while also possessing the ability to switch on either wing or as a defensive midfielder. Besides, his experience at the highest level might prove beneficial for manager Zinedine Zidane.

Image courtesy: David Alaba Twitter