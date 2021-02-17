David Alaba Confirms Bayern Munich Exit, Hints At Real Madrid Move Next Summer

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has announced he is all set to leave the club at the end of the current season. The Austrian international did not agree to the contract renewal terms as offered by the Bavarians, following which the offer was withdrawn. He has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. Alaba has now confirmed he will not be continuing at the Allianz Arena beyond the current season, although he is yet to comment on his next destination.

David Alaba transfer talks reignite as he confirms Bayern exit

Alaba, in an official statement, has confirmed that his time with the defending European champions is coming to an end. The defender has been one of the key players of Hansi Flick's sextuple winning team and played a pivotal role in Bayern's most recent title win — the FIFA Club World Cup.

"I have made the decision to try something new after this season and to leave the club. It was a difficult decision. I have been here for 13 years. I made so many memories here. I have not decided what is next for me. I decided to seek a new challenge. That's why it took time," said the 29-year-old.

"I have five, six, seven years left in my career. That's why I decided to try something new," said the Bavarian. He did hint at interest from several clubs across Europe, with Real Madrid the frontrunners to sign him. "It's no secret my management is in touch with several clubs. I will focus on my task here and will remain in contact with my management."

David Alaba salary estimated at €200,000 a week

Alaba will leave the Bavarians after a successful 13-season stint, during which he won nine Bundesliga titles. He also played an important role in Bayern's two Champions League titles the previous decade along with several other domestic accolades to his credit.

The Austrian defender could not agree to an amicable term with Bayern Munich despite a renewal offer on the table. Salary Sport puts the David Alaba salary figures at €200,000 a week, which the player deemed less. Although the club was willing to offer him a hike, the amount could not convince the defender.

David Alaba to Real Madrid? Defender closer to Bernabeu move

Rumours linking David Alaba to Real Madrid have been doing the rounds. According to Sky Sports, Los Blancos are Alaba's priority despite interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona. The defending LaLiga champions have reached a verbal agreement with the player and will sign a contract which will bind him with the Bernabeu outfit until 2025.

Image courtesy: David Alaba Twitter