Manuel Neuer Achieves Major FIFA World Cup Milestone As Germany Hold Spain To 1-1 Draw

After losing to Japan in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Germany kept their campaign alive with a 1-1 draw against Spain. Following the draw against Spain, Germany will need to win their final group game to give them a chance to avoid a second straight early elimination. The match against Spain also witnessed Germany skipper Manuel Neuer achieving a major milestone.

Manuel Neuer equals appearance record during Germany vs Spain match

Germany's veteran shot-stopper made his debut in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. The team reached the semifinal of the tournament where it was defeated 1-0 by Spain. During Sunday's match against Spain played at the Al Bayt Stadium, Manuel Neuer tied the record for most appearances by a goalkeeper at World Cups with his 18th match at the tournament. Brazil’s Cláudio Taffarel and Germany’s Sepp Maier are the other goalkeepers who have also made 18 World Cup appearances. During the match against Japan, Neuer became the first German keeper to feature at four FIFA World Cups.

FIFA World Cup 2022: How can Germany qualify for the knockout stage?

Germany's fate at FIFA World Cup 2022 depends on their result against Costa Rica. Even a win may not be enough for Germany who are placed last in Group E. They need the other results to go their way. If both Germany and Spain win, both will advance. If there is a draw in the Japan-Spain match, Germany will need to overcome a goal-difference deficit against the Japanese. If Japan is victorious, then the Germans will have to top Spain — which beat Costa Rica 7-0 — on goal difference to get through.

Coming to the Germany vs Spain match, it was the fifth meeting between the sides at World Cups, with Spain winning the most recent one 1-0 in the semifinals of the 2010 tournament in South Africa. Spain broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute through Álvaro Morata who fired the ball to the back of the net with a nice one-touch from close range after a well-placed low cross from Jordi Alba. After threatening sporadically with a few breakaways and set pieces, Germany finally managed to equalise through Niclas Fullkrug who scored with a shot from close range into the top of the net.

(With AP inputs)