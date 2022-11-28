World Cup Fans Call Out Germany's Hypocrisy, Raise Ozil Banners In Protest At Qatar 2022

The German Football Team protested against the FIFA ban on the 'OneLove' armbands by covering their mouths with their hands during their opening match of the World Cup 2022 against Japan last week. Germany and a few other European teams were due to wear the OneLove armbands in their matches at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, FIFA asked them not to wear the rainbow-themed armband in the middle-eastern country, where homosexuality is illegal.

Germany decided to protest against the ban by covering their mouths with their hands. The official Twitter handle of the team shared a picture of the same and wrote, "Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice." During Germany's second match of the World Cup against Spain, Qatari fans called out the European nation's hypocrisy by raising posters of former German player Mesut Ozil and covering their mouths. Notably, Ozil had accused the German FA of racism in 2018.

"I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose," Ozil had said at the time. Qatari fans took the opportunity to hit back at Germany by raising posters of Ozil and also covering their mouths, similar to how German players did it in their opening game against Japan.

Germany at FIFA World Cup 2022

As far as the match between Germany and Japan is concerned, the former world champions lost 2-1 courtesy of goals from Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano. German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan scored the first goal of the match in the 33rd minute after Japan conceded a penalty to provide the European side with a vital lead. Gündoğan slotted the ball into the left-hand corner to put Germany 1-0 up. Japanese striker Ritsu Doan scored the equalizer in the 75th minute as he put the ball into the back of the net to put his side back on level. Takuma Asano provided Japan with the lead in the 83rd minute.

Germany drew its second World Cup match against Spain on Monday. Germany is now on the brink of an early exit from the World Cup as they are currently at the bottom of the Group E points table. Germany are slated to play their last group-stage game against Costa Rica on December 2.

