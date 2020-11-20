REN Vs BOD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ligue 1 Live

Quick links:
Rennes will take on Bordeaux at Roazhon Park this week as Ligue 1 action resumes post the international break. The fixture will be played on Friday, November 20 at 11:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our REN vs BOD Dream11 prediction, REN vs BOD Dream11 team and the probable REN vs BOD playing 11.
Bordeaux are currently in 12th place in the Ligue 1 table having won three, drawn three and lost four of their ten games. Rennes, on the other hand, have made an excellent start to the season, however, the team has won just once in their last seven games in all competitions and will be looking to bounce back in this game. They currently occupy third place in the table with 18 points from ten games. Based on recent form our REN vs BOD match prediction is the game will end all square.
In the last six meetings between the two sides, Rennes have come out victorious on four occasions, while two clashes have ended in draws. Rennes will go into the game with a better head to head record against Bordeaux in recent fixtures.
REN vs BOD live: Rennes top picks
REN vs BOD live: Bordeaux top picks
Goalkeeper - Benoit Costil
Defenders - Laurent Koscielny, Paul Baysse, Damien Da Silva, Hamari Traore
Midfielders - Toma Basic, Hatem Ben Arfa (VC), Martin Terrier, Steven Nzonzi
Forwards - Josh Maja (C), Jeremy Doku
