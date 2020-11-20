REN Vs BOD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ligue 1 Live

Rennes will take on Bordeaux at Roazhon Park this week as Ligue 1 action resumes post the international break. The fixture will be played on Friday, November 20 at 11:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our REN vs BOD Dream11 prediction, REN vs BOD Dream11 team and the probable REN vs BOD playing 11.

REN vs BOD live: REN vs BOD Dream11 prediction and preview

Bordeaux are currently in 12th place in the Ligue 1 table having won three, drawn three and lost four of their ten games. Rennes, on the other hand, have made an excellent start to the season, however, the team has won just once in their last seven games in all competitions and will be looking to bounce back in this game. They currently occupy third place in the table with 18 points from ten games. Based on recent form our REN vs BOD match prediction is the game will end all square.

REN vs BOD live: Rennes vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

In the last six meetings between the two sides, Rennes have come out victorious on four occasions, while two clashes have ended in draws. Rennes will go into the game with a better head to head record against Bordeaux in recent fixtures.

REN vs BOD Dream11 prediction: Probable REN vs BOD playing 11

Rennes probable 11 - Alfred Gomis; Dalbert Henrique, Nayef Aguerd, Damien Da Silva, Hamari Traore; Steven Nzonzi, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Jonas Martin; Martin Terrier, Serhou Guirassy, Jeremy Doku

Bordeaux probable 11 - Benoit Costil; Loris Benito, Laurent Koscielny, Paul Baysse, Youssouf Sabaly; Otavio, Toma Basic; Nicolas de Preville, Remi Oudin, Hatem Ben Arfa; Josh Maja

REN vs BOD live: Top picks for REN vs BOD Dream11 team

REN vs BOD live: Rennes top picks

Steven Nzonzi

Hamari Traore

REN vs BOD live: Bordeaux top picks

Hatem Ben Arfa

Toma Basic

REN vs BOD Dream11 prediction: REN vs BOD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Benoit Costil

Defenders - Laurent Koscielny, Paul Baysse, Damien Da Silva, Hamari Traore

Midfielders - Toma Basic, Hatem Ben Arfa (VC), Martin Terrier, Steven Nzonzi

Forwards - Josh Maja (C), Jeremy Doku

Note: The above REN vs BOD Dream11 prediction, REN vs BOD Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The REN vs BOD Dream11 team and REN vs BOD Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Rennes Twitter