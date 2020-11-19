Luis Suarez To MISS Barcelona Reunion As COVID Test Returns Positive For Atletico Forward

The international break comes as a major setback for Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez, who was on duty with the Uruguayan national team. The 32-year-old, who played a key role in Uruguay's victory against Colombia in the World Cup qualifiers, tested positive in the aftermath of that game. The striker faces no relief anytime soon after he once again tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

Luis Suarez COVID report comes back positive

Suarez scored a penalty in his side's 3-0 victory against Colombia last Saturday. But the aftermath hasn't been smooth sailing for the former Barcelona man as he was forced to undergo quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus. A statement from the Uruguayan Football Federation read: “Tests have been carried out on all the members of the national team, with the result that the players Luis Suarez (and) Rodrigo Munoz and the official, Matias Faral, have tested positive for COVID-19.”

📄 Comunicado de la Asociación Uruguaya de Fútbol - 16/11/2020 pic.twitter.com/IDbS7JZ7NF — AUF (@AUFOficial) November 16, 2020

The second round of tests was conducted on the striker on Wednesday. The results suggest Suarez is still infected with the virus. Suarez had already missed the crunch qualifying fixture against Brazil on Tuesday, with things appearing to worsen on the sporting front for the former Barca hitman.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Will Luis Suarez play vs Barcelona?

With Suarez testing positive for COVID-19 again, he is all but set to miss the game for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona. More so, he will miss out on a possible reunion with his former Barcelona teammate and close friend Lionel Messi. His availability for the Champions League game against Lokomotiv Moscow also remains doubtful.

In an early interview with ESPN, Suarez was asked if he would celebrate after scoring against Barcelona. Although he clarified he wouldn't celebrate, he did maintain that he would make a statement of intent against the Camp Nou outfit after the treatment meted out to him the previous summer. His dream of taking on his former side will now have to wait.

LaLiga news: Simeone left to cope without Suarez, Costa

Suarez, having joined forces with Diego Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano this season, has already netted five times for the club. His absence could prove detrimental for the Argentine tactician when his side host Barcelona at home this Saturday, even as he grapples with the absence of Diego Costa.

Image courtesy: AP