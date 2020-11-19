Barcelona Shouldn't Have Signed Antoine Griezmann, Says Presidential Favourite Victor Font

Barcelona's presidential candidate Victor Font believes Barcelona should never have made the signing of French forward Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid last year. Griezmann joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 for an eye-watering £108 million and made his way to the Camp Nou amid much fanfare and controversy. However, Griezmann has struggled to find his best form at the club since.

Speaking to Cadena Cope, the Barcelona presidential candidate said: “Griezmann was a signing that shouldn’t have been made.” Victor Font has already insisted that Xavi Hernandez would be instilled as the club coach if he is voted in, and the former midfielder could become the Blaugrana’s version of Sir Alex Ferguson. “We decided some years ago the best person to help us build our organisation is Xavi,” Font said in an interview with Reuters. Victor Font also added that if Xavi asks the club to sign Sergio Ramos, they would do so if it would prove to be economically viable.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah Slammed By Egypt Compatriot For Neglecting COVID-19 Protocols

Griezmann plays through the middle for France but is often deployed as a wide player to accommodate Lionel Messi and his best position in the team is still something that hasn't been zeroed in on in over a year. Earlier this month, Antoine Griezmann's former agent Eric Olhats claimed Lionel Messi has a deplorable attitude, which is a contributing factor towards Griezmann's poor form.

Also Read | Man City Players Star On International Duty, Phil Foden Becomes Latest Member To Dazzle

Messi hits back: "I'm tired of always being the problem for everything at the club"

Speaking to the media at the airport following his international duties, Messi said this week: "I'm tired of always being the problem for everything at the club. I get here after a 15-hour flight and I find a tax agent here, it's ridiculous." Messi shocked the world when he handed in a transfer request in the summer, however, a move away failed to materialise after the club blocked his exit.

Griezmann's uncle: "Besides, with Messi, I know what's going on inside - it's not easy. Basically, [Messi] doesn't work hard enough at Barca."



Messi's response today: "The truth is that I'm a little tired of being the problem of everything at the club." pic.twitter.com/ncrWpcQ63U — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) November 18, 2020

Also Read | Xavi Hernandez Can Be Barcelona's Sir Alex Ferguson, Claims Barca Prez Hopeful Victor Font

As per media reports, Manchester City are ready to make the planned move by swooping for the Argentine in the January transfer window and are actively working to finalise the deal. Messi is still expected to leave Barcelona in 2021 as his contract comes to an end. There has been no talk of an extension just yet. In case Victor Font becomes the president, his biggest task will likely be to get Messi to finish his career at Barcelona.

Also Read | Arsenal Outcast Mesut Ozil Included In Socially Distanced 2020-21 Team Photo

Image credits: Victor Font Instagram, Barcelona Instagram