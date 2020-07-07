Ribery Threatens To Leave Fiorentina After Thieves Ransack His Home In Florence

France legend Franck Ribery played an important role in Fiorentina's victory against Parma last weekend. However, the former Bayern Munich star was forced to come off in the second half after he sustained an ankle injury. To make things worse for the winger, he arrived home to find out that his house was robbed while he was away with the Serie A outfit, forcing him to threaten to leave the country.

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku 1st Inter star to score 20+ goals in 1st 30 Serie A games since Ronaldo

Ribery home robbery: Ribery posts video of his burgled home

Ribery posted a video of his home after being attacked by the thieves on social media. The 37-year-old revealed that the robbers had taken his wife's jewellery. Ribery expressed his displeasure on the matter in a statement on social media.

He stated that robbers had stormed his home while he was playing for Fiorentina. He asserted that on returning home, he discovered that his wife's jewellery was taken away. The Fiorentina star expressed displeasure on the incident in Italy, a country that he decided to continue his career in after a string of successful years in Munich.

Also Read | Conte tells players to stay motivated in last strech of Serie A ahead of Bologna

Safety important than passion: Ribery hints at leaving Italy

Ribery's family resides in Munich, while the winger stays alone in Florence. He confirmed that his wife and children were safe in Munich, but he questioned if they could actually trust the surrounding. Ribery asserted that it was time for him to think on the matter, although he went to assert that he was not bothered by the monetary loss because he loves chasing the ball, and not money. However, he said he will rethink his decision and take a stand because safety is more important than passion.

Also Read | Serie A results, highlights and Matchday 29 key moments as Juventus extend lead at the top

Fiorentina president speaks to Ribery

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso called up the Frenchman after the news of the robbery came to light. He also issued an official statement, expressing his disappointment on the robbery. He lent his support to Ribery and his family while asserting that such incidents have a traumatic impact on the victims, besides the monetary losses. He also claimed that such incidents force them to question the state of security while they leave their children to be with the Serie A outfit.

Also Read | Sánchez Stars As Inter Thrashes Brescia 6-0 In Serie A

Image courtesy: Franck Ribery Twitter