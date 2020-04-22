Kaka Net Worth, Career Earnings With AC Milan, Real Madrid And Family Life

Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite, popularly known as Kaka, was arguably one of the greatest Brazilian footballers of the modern era. The highly-talented midfielder has won it all right from the FIFA World Cup to the Champions League and even the prestigious Ballon d'Or. Before Luka Modric in 2018, Kaka was the last player to beat both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d'Or nominations while helping AC Milan win the Champions League in 2007. Here's a look at the Kaka net worth after he decided to hang up his boots in December 2017.

Ricardo Kaka net worth, career earnings with AC Milan, Real Madrid and family details

As per Forbes, Ricardo Kaka had a net worth of $105 million while playing for MLS franchise Orlando City. Kaka previously played for Sao Paulo in Brazil, AC Milan in Italy and Real Madrid in Spain. Kaka became the second-most expensive transfer in the history of football when he joined Real Madrid in 2008 for a reported €67 million fee on a six-year deal.

The Kaka Real Madrid tenure ended in acrimonious circumstances after he was ousted from the first-team squad by then Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho. Based on his on-field and off-field actions, Kaka was listed by Time as one of the world's most influential people in 2008 and 2009. Kaka has professional deals with Adidas and PepsiCo. He also had professional deals with Hyundai and Armani in the past. Kaka married Caroline Liora Celiko in 2005. Kaka and Celiko have two children and filed for divorce in 2015. Kaka later married Carolina Dias in 2019.

Kaka net worth: Kaka Brazil stats

Ricardo Kaka made his Brazil debut in 2002, the same year when the Selecao beat Germany in the 2002 FIFA World Cup final. While Kaka did play in the final, he was on the bench when Ronaldo scored a brace to down the Germans and win Brazil its fifth FIFA World Cup. Kaka made 92 appearances for Brazil and scored 29 goals in the process ending his stint with the Selecao as one of the finest attacking midfielders in modern football.

Highlight reel of Kaka Real Madrid and his AC Milan goals in the Champions League

